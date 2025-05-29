Cairo, Egypt – Shell Egypt, in collaboration with Flat6Labs Egypt, celebrated the outstanding achievements of Egypt’s young entrepreneurs during the Intilaaqah Annual Awards Ceremony, marking the successful conclusion of a transformative cycle that trained, supported, and empowered more than 1,000 aspiring innovators in 3 Egyptian governorates.

Throughout this cycle, the Shell Intilaaqah Egypt Programme provided hands-on entrepreneurial training, ideation sessions, and business development support to youth from diverse regions. More than 120 startups’ teams benefited from intensive mentorship and capacity-building initiatives including bootcamps, incubation activities, and matchmaking sessions, helping them refine their business ideas, strengthen their operations, and prepare for investment.

Empowering Egypt’s Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

Dalia Elgabry, Vice President and Country Chair, Shell Egypt, commented: “We are incredibly proud of the tangible impact that Shell Intilaaqah Egypt Programme has achieved this year. At Shell, powering lives means providing energy, while creating opportunities for people to thrive. Our global strategy, Powering Progress, is built on driving sustainable development, supporting local communities, and accelerating human potentials. By nurturing Egypt’s young entrepreneurs, we are investing in the country’s long-term economic resilience, innovation ecosystem, and inclusive growth. Through this programme, we continue to deliver on our commitment to fostering meaningful opportunities for young people and communities across Egypt.”

The programme launched with a series of bootcamps held in Cairo, Alexandria, and Beheira, alongside an online bootcamp to expand accessibility. Participants engaged in intensive sessions focused on developing an entrepreneurial mindset, understanding customer needs through empathy mapping, crafting compelling value propositions, and building robust business models.

Recognizing the Top Innovators

Following the success of the bootcamps, the Shell Intilaaqah Egypt Programme introduced two dedicated tracks in March 2025:

Best Idea Programme – Focused on nurturing early-stage concepts

– Focused on nurturing early-stage concepts Best Startup Programme – Designed to support growth-stage startups in enhancing investment readiness and scaling operations

Both tracks culminated in competitive judging days, where six standout teams were awarded financial prizes to accelerate their business development and growth.

Best Idea Programme Winners:

Fast octopus BananaMed Gremrem

Best Startup Programme Winners:

Oz Tech Bekya Pay Croptimus

Hany Al Sonbaty, Chairman and Co-Founder of Flat6Labs, emphasized: “The energy, creativity, and determination we witnessed throughout this programme are truly remarkable. Together with Shell Egypt, we have helped build a pipeline of promising young businesses ready to tackle real-world challenges and drive sustainable economic growth in Egypt. It lies at the core of what drives Flat6Labs, in Egypt and abroad, to maintain its commitment to nurturing and scaling the big ideas of tomorrow.”

Driving Sustainable Development and Innovation

Through initiatives like the Shell Intilaaqah Egypt Programme, Shell Egypt continues to align with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by investing in youth, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The company’s broader Social Investment portfolio, developed in collaboration with national and international partners, underscores its commitment to creating a lasting positive impact across the country.

About Flat6Labs:

Flat6Labs is the MENA region’s leading seed and early-stage venture capital firm, currently running the most renowned startup programs in the region. Flat6Labs invests in innovative and technology-driven startups enabling thousands of passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their daring ambitions and ultimately becoming their institutional co-founders.

Flat6Labs manages a number of seed funds with a total AUM in excess of $85M. More than 25 leading institutions have invested into the Flat6Labs managed funds; believing in the asset class and Flat6Labs’ proven track record as the market leader. Flat6Labs provides a wide range of investment ticket sizes ranging from $50K to $500k, supporting startups through their early journeys from Pre-Seed all the way to Pre-Series A stages. Alongside the investments, Flat6Labs’ exceptional startup programs, executed to cater specifically for the needs of the innovative entrepreneurs, helps them accelerate their growth by providing them with a plethora of support services and connecting them to unparalleled opportunities with an expansive network comprising hundreds of business mentors, investors and corporates.

Launched and headquartered in Cairo since 2011, Flat6Labs has multiple offices across the region; with ongoing plans to expand into other emerging markets. For more information, visit www.flat6labs.com

Media Enquiries

Heba El Karrar

Social Investment Lead

Shell Egypt N.V.

Heba.Elkarrar@Shell.

Middle East & North Africa Media Relations

Mena.media@shell.com

