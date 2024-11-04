

DUBAI, UAE November 4, 2024 - Shell Markets Middle East Limited (Shell) today announced that its portfolio of MIDEL synthetic and natural ester-based transformer fluids will be available for customers in the Middle East in summer of 2025. The announcement was made on the sidelines of this year’s Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024.

MIDEL transformer fluids are designed to provide superior fire safety and operational efficiency compared to conventional mineral oils. The synthetic and natural ester-based fluids offer a high-performance alternative, ensuring reliable insulation and cooling for transformers in the power sector. This addition addresses the growing demand for more advanced transformer oils that meet the evolving needs of industries in the Middle East, including power generation, transmission, distribution, offshore wind parks, and utility companies.

Haytham Yehia, General Manager, Shell Lubricants Middle East, Egypt & Central Asia, said: “As the power sector continues to evolve, customers are looking for advanced solutions that enhance both the performance and safety of their operations. The introduction of the MIDEL ester-based fluids marks a critical step in offering our Middle East customers alternatives to traditional transformer oils. MIDEL’s synthetic and natural ester-based fluids deliver benefits like superior fire safety, higher thermal stability, and reduced maintenance, all of which are essential for sectors like power transmission and offshore wind that demand reliability and efficiency. By bringing this product range to the Middle East, we are enabling our customers to not only meet regulatory and operational demands but also to future-proof their operations for the energy transition”

Richard New, Managing Director at MIDEL & MIVOLT Fluids Ltd., commented: “The power and utilities sector in the Middle East is focusing on improving safety, efficiency, and sustainability across all aspects of operations. With the MIDEL synthetic and natural ester-based fluids, we are offering a step-change in transformer fluid technology that directly addresses these challenges. MIDEL fluids offer significant advantages, such as enhanced fire resistance, higher thermal stability, and a longer operational life, which are crucial for industries operating in demanding environments, from power generation to offshore wind. We are expanding the availability of these fluids across the Middle East, bringing state-of-the-art solutions to a region that is critical to the global energy supply chain.”

Marieke ten Have, General Manager Global Key Accounts Shell Lubricants, said: “Shell’s broader purpose is to power progress together with our partners in the energy industry towards more and better energy solutions. With the acquisition of MIDEL and MIVOLT Fluids Ltd we are proud to offer a complete product portfolio for the transmission and distribution, power generation and battery storage sectors which are profound in enabling energy transition through electrification. Shell’s transformer oils including MIDEL range will be available globally and we will continue investing in our capabilities to support the growth of the sector. Our best-in-class technical teams will ensure future-proofing our products in line with the requirements of the ever-evolving technology through innovation and fit for purpose R&D.

It is worth mentioning that for over 40 years, Shell has been a trusted supplier of transformer fluids to the power sector, providing reliable insulation and cooling solutions to ensure the long-term efficiency and operation of transformers. Shell’s Diala transformer oils developed in close collaboration with power OEMs and utilities are known for performance and ensuring reliable transformer operations across the globe. Shell’s unique GtL technology maximizes equipment performance by delivering enhanced protection, longer oil life and greater system efficiency.

With the addition of MIDEL to the portfolio, Shell aims to meet the rising demand for electricity and ensure uninterrupted power across critical sectors, providing enhanced safety, reliability and performance.

To learn more about Shell’s products and solutions, please visit Shell stand at ADIPEC.

