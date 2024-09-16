Sharjah, UAE: Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), officially inaugurated the newly renovated Student Center, which has been reimagined as the heartbeat of student life on campus. The center is now a vibrant space where the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of AUS students and alumni come alive, providing a distinctive blend of entertainment, social engagement and health-conscious eateries.

Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour said the Student Center was a cornerstone of the AUS experience that reflected the university’s commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship and community.

“This Center embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that defines AUS at every level,” she said. “It’s a stimulating, mindful environment where students and alumni can gather, eat healthy food together, share their ideas and ambitions and take them forward. I’m very grateful to Al Rawabi Dairy and AUS alumnus Pallavi Dean, whose generous contributions made the vision of this facility a reality. Their support was instrumental in creating this vibrant space for our students and the wider university community.”

His Excellency Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Founder and Chairman of Al Rawabi Dairy, said: "At Al Rawabi Dairy, we recognize the vital role national companies play in supporting educational institutions like American University of Sharjah, empowering future generations while introducing them to local products. Our contribution to the Student Center aims to create a comfortable and inspiring space where students can connect, collaborate and innovate, enriching their university experience. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to fostering community development and advancing our national goals."

"Designing the Student Center was an opportunity to create an environment that encourages collaboration and creativity. We focused on incorporating flexible spaces that can easily adapt to different uses, from study sessions to social events. Being able to draw on my experiences as a former AUS student to shape a place that supports the needs of today's students was a unique and fulfilling challenge," said Pallavi Dean, Founder of Design By Roar.

The ceremony was attended by members of the AUS leadership including Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS; Bedour Al Raqbani, Board of Trustees member; Dr. Abdullatif AlShamsi, Special Advisor to the President for Academic Affairs; Ali Al Suwaidi, Acting Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration; Shaima Bin Taliah, Acting Vice Chancellor for Student Experience; Amina Abdulrahim, Executive Director of ICT and IT Security; Haifa Ismail, Director of Student Engagement and Leadership; Khalid Al Rumaithi, Director of Procurement and Logistics; Hayder Awni, Director of Project Management; and members of the wider AUS community.

The Student Center now hosts a diverse range of alumni-run businesses, all providing fresh, nutritious and wholesome meal options. These include Miramiah, wedallas and Allo Cairo, along with new other additions such as Boba Bae Bubble Tea, Filli Café and Healthy Farm Eatery. The Thumbay Food Court by Thumbay Group also offers options like Veg Corner, Hello Panda and The Terrace, providing a wide range of healthy meal choices for the campus community.

Healthy Farm Eatery, led by Executive Chef Luka Cobre, is a key addition to the AUS Student Center, offering health-conscious dining options that prioritize locally sourced, nutritious ingredients. Under Chef Cobre's direction, the eatery provides a variety of meal plans tailored to the needs of students, with a focus on delivering wholesome, research-based meals. This aligns with the center’s mission to promote a healthier lifestyle for the AUS community by making nutritious and sustainable food choices readily available.

Akber Thumbay, an AUS alumnus and Board Member of Thumbay Group, reflected on his pride in returning to his alma mater: “It’s inspiring to witness AUS supporting initiatives that encourage healthy living and sustainable practices. Seeing my fellow alumni lead the charge in creating a wellness-focused campus through their entrepreneurial ventures makes me proud.”

The AUS Student Center is more than just a building—it embodies the university’s commitment to a healthier, more sustainable student lifestyle. As a central hub for relaxation, social interaction and nutritious dining, it also provides students with opportunities to engage in a wide range of clubs and associations, fostering personal growth and collaboration.

