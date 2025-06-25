in the UAE – safeguarding their health and the well-being of the wider community

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of the PureHealth group, has today announced the launch of its new Travel Health Clinic. This specialised clinic will address the evolving health needs of travellers – either departing from or arriving in the UAE – and thereby protecting both their individual well-being and the community's health.

Proactive pre-travel consultations offered by SSMC’s Travel Health Clinic can significantly reduce travel-associated health risks. Operationally supported by a dedicated multidisciplinary team of infectious disease doctors, travel health nurses, pharmacists, and laboratory staff, the clinic provides a comprehensive suite of pre- and post-travel medical services, designed to prevent and manage travel-related health risks.

Dr. Zahir Babiker, interim division chair of tropical and infectious diseases, and consultant at SSMC, said: “At SSMC, we are committed to advancing healthcare excellence in the region. The launch of our dedicated Travel Health Clinic reflects our leadership in tropical and travel medicine, providing expert, comprehensive support to ensure individuals are well-prepared, protected, and confident when they travel, giving them peace of mind both during their journey and upon their return.”

Services provided by the Travel Health Clinic include pre-travel consultations and offering evidence-based, destination-specific health advice tailored to individual health profiles and itineraries. The clinic also administers essential immunisations for international travel, including yellow fever and meningococcal disease – based on destination-specific risk assessments.

Preventative measures include protection against infectious diseases such as malaria and non-infectious conditions such as altitude sickness. Post-travel evaluations are also a core offering, involving expert clinical assessment and management of febrile illnesses or specific exposure concerns. In addition, the clinic facilitates certified medical fitness assessments often required by UAE-based foreign embassies.

The clinic serves the full spectrum of international travellers, and individuals requiring official embassy-mandated medical certifications. To further support safe and well-prepared travel, SSMC is working closely with corporate partners, embassies, and insurance providers.

The clinic is conveniently located within the Outpatient Department of SSMC. To book your travel consultation, a WhatsApp contact number is available, along with the Travel Health Clinic’s website, the SEHA App, or – if in the UAE – by calling 800 7762.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Fadya Al Kathairi

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

Email: falkathairi@ssmc.ae

Afaf El-Sharkawy

9Yards Communications

Email: afaf.elsharkawy@9yards.ae

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 660 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region.

For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City or to book an appointment, please visit: www.ssmc.ae.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae