Sharjah: His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Asset Management, officially inaugurated the company’s new headquarters, in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman, and His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer, along with a number of senior executives and employees.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi affirmed that the new headquarters represents a qualitative transformation in the company’s institutional journey, reflecting a deeply rooted belief that human capital constitutes the true wealth and principal driver of sustainable development. He further emphasised that investing in an integrated, flexible, and innovation-driven work environment directly contributes to value creation, enhances competitiveness, and strengthens the company’s ability to anticipate and shape the future.

His Excellency noted that the company continues to move forward with confidence in empowering national talent, refining their capabilities, and attracting specialised expertise within a framework grounded in innovation and role integration. This approach is further strengthened through strategic partnerships across both the public and private sectors, reinforcing the company’s position as a leading and influential development partner.

He further explained that the selection of the headquarters’ location stems from a comprehensive strategic vision that places the company at the heart of Sharjah’s economic activity, in close proximity to key partners and vital projects. This strategic positioning enhances its readiness to capture promising investment opportunities and consolidates its role as a key driver of economic and social development, as well as a supporting pillar in the emirate’s journey towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The inauguration of the new headquarters marks an advanced strategic phase in the company’s journey, embodying its commitment to establishing an integrated institutional model that enhances operational efficiency, elevates governance standards, and supports long-term expansion and investment plans, in alignment with the economic vision of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The new headquarters is located in a prime strategic area near Sharjah International Airport and Souq Al Haraj, within a thriving economic district. It is also adjacent to the “voco” hotel, developed in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, further reinforcing the site’s position as an emerging and promising business destination.

The design of the new headquarters draws inspiration from the symbolism of caravans and vessels, representing a continuous journey of perseverance through challenges towards success and excellence. The architectural design combines stone and glass in a refined manner, creating a strong visual identity that reflects confidence and ambition, while establishing the building as a contemporary landmark integrated with its urban surroundings.

Internally, the headquarters reflects a modern workplace philosophy, featuring open and collaborative spaces designed to encourage interaction and the exchange of ideas. The environment is enhanced by natural lighting, intelligent architectural detailing, and carefully curated green spaces, all of which contribute to a dynamic and inspiring workplace that fosters creativity, innovation, and positive energy.

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It is committed to enhancing economic and social development and supporting sustainable growth across the emirate, in partnership with both public and private sectors. The company promotes investment, fosters corporate social responsibility, and ensures the optimal use of resources to meet the needs of the Sharjah community, thereby contributing to long-term prosperity and well-being.