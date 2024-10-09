Dubai, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has approved ambitious targets for the year 2033, setting the stage for transformative growth across Dubai’s property, transport, and education sectors. These goals align with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub of innovation, sustainability, and advanced infrastructure, further enhancing the city’s competitive edge on the world stage.

The newly unveiled targets emphasize sustainable urban development, with key goals for the property sector including the expansion of affordable housing, the introduction of smart city technologies, and enhancements in real estate transparency. In transport, Dubai plans to increase its use of clean energy solutions, reduce traffic congestion, and integrate autonomous vehicles into its public transport system. Meanwhile, the education sector will focus on digital transformation, fostering critical thinking, and preparing students for future job markets.

These efforts mark a significant step toward reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading city of the future, one that balances rapid development with sustainability and inclusivity.

Mohab Samak, CEO of D&B Properties, commented on the initiatives, highlighting the positive impact on the real estate industry. “Sheikh Hamdan’s forward-looking vision will undoubtedly elevate Dubai’s property market to new heights. The focus on transparency and sustainable development aligns perfectly with what we, at D&B Properties, strive to achieve in our own operations. As we move towards 2033, I believe these initiatives will create more opportunities for investors and residents alike, making Dubai an even more attractive place to live and invest in.”

Dubai’s ambitious 2033 goals reinforce the city's commitment to growth, sustainability, and innovation, ensuring a future that benefits its citizens, residents, and the global community.

About D&B Properties:

D&B Properties is a leading real estate firm specializing in luxury residential and commercial properties in Dubai. With a commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, D&B Properties continues to set new benchmarks in Dubai's dynamic real estate sector.

