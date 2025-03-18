SHARJAH, UAE – Ajmal Makan City – Sharjah Waterfront, a $6.8 billion (Dh25 billion) coastal development, is expected to transform Sharjah’s landscape with over 60 million square feet of mixed – use residential, commercial, and tourism facilities. The update of this development was announced by Sultan Al Shakrah, CEO of Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development. The project will accommodate over 60,000 residents across eight islands, blending modern urban living with sustainable, eco-friendly practices.

“As construction progresses, Ajmal Makan City will not only expand Sharjah’s real estate sector but will continue to the creation of thousands of jobs across diverse industries such as real estate, infrastructure, retail, hospitality, education, healthcare, entertainment, and services.” said Sultan Al Shakrah, CEO of Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development. He further explained, “The project's freehold status and scale have already drawn interest from local and international investors, with developers positioning it as a key contributor to Sharjah’s economic diversification strategy.”

Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development Company, the project’s developer, has launched three new projects, Al Thuraya Island, The View Island and Blue Beach Residence, while the first and second phases of Sun Island have already been delivered. Additionally, Blue Bay Walk, compromising three phases, has seen Phase 1 delivered, with Phase 2 and 3 completed ahead of schedule and set for delivery.

Once completed, Ajmal Makan City – Sharjah Waterfront will be the largest mixed-use residential, commercial, and tourism project in Sharjah. The City is expected to become a benchmark for sustainable urban living, blending modernity with environmental consciousness.

Expanding Sharjah’s Real Estate Market

The development includes 1,500 villas, mid-rise buildings, hotels, and retail spaces, a university, schools a theme park, and other attractions that will be an addition to Sharjah’s real estate landscape.

“Ajmal Makan City is more than just a new urban development—it’s a catalyst for economic growth,” emphasises Sultan Al Shakrah, CEO of Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development. “With the creation of thousands of jobs, both in construction and through the businesses and services that will operate within the city, we are not only expanding Sharjah’s real estate sector but also contributing to overall economic prosperity.”

Infrastructure and Tourism Potential

The development will add 36 kilometers of coastline, a marina with 800 yacht berths, and a 1.6-million-square-foot theme park. A 3-million-square-foot shopping mall is also planned, along with waterfront dining and entertainment venues.

60% of the land area is allocated to green spaces, beaches, and public areas, aligning with Sharjah’s sustainability goals. The project’s modern infrastructure, eco-conscious design, and waterfront living options position it as a key destination for residents, tourists, and investors.

Ajmal Makan City is part of Sharjah’s broader push to enhance its real estate, tourism, and business landscape, reinforcing its status as a competitive hub for sustainable urban development. This project aligns with the emirates vision for a sustainable and thriving economy, founded on non-oil sectors as essential pillars for long-term growth.

About AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development:

AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development is a visionary property developer in the UAE, committed to redefining the real estate landscape. With a focus on integrating cutting-edge design, eco-friendly practices, and community-centric amenities, AJMAL MAKAN sets new benchmarks in integrating modern architecture with natural surroundings. With an extensive range of projects including waterfront villas, townhouses, and premium beachfront apartments, AJMAL MAKAN is dedicated to setting new benchmarks in sustainable urban living while contributing to Sharjah's reputation as a hub for world-class real estate.