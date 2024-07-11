Sharjah: Sharjah's renowned landmark and award-winning family-friendly destination, Al Noor Island has secured its place among the top 10 attractions in the Middle East by winning the prestigious 'Best of the Best' title for 2024 on the leading travel-review platform TripAdvisor.

Developed and managed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the destination has been ranked among Sharjah's top attractions since its inception, offering a unique blend of nature, art, and entertainment. This recognition marks the second consecutive year that Al Noor Island has won the 'Best of the Best' title, an achievement reserved for the top 1% of the 8 million listings on TripAdvisor.

Additionally, the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, situated amidst the region's most significant natural and archaeological sites, has once again received the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2024. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Mleiha has received this award, underscoring its consistency in providing exceptional visitor experiences. Sharjah’s iconic Al Montazah Parks, known for its thrilling water rides, has also won the Traveler’s Choice Awards 2024.

"We humbly accept this honor as a reflection of our unwavering dedication to crafting exceptional experiences," said Mahmoud Rashid Deemas, the Director of Operations and Tourism Development at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), expressing his joy over the recognition that the destinations have received. "The positive feedback from travelers, adventure seekers, and family travelers who visit the UAE is a testament to the highest quality of service we provide. It also motivates us to strive for better in the future" " he added.

TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winners are uniquely chosen by millions of travelers worldwide, who provide their real and unbiased reviews or opinions on destinations, activities, and experiences. ‘Best of the Best’ is the highest honor and the winners are among the top 1% of listings on TripAdvisor.

Al Noor Island, located in the Khaled Lagoon, is an award-winning family-friendly destination where nature, art, and entertainment coexist in perfect harmony, making it a great destination to spend the holidays. Meanwhile, Mleiha Archaeological Centre is home to the region's most important natural history and archaeological sites. The picturesque destination also offers a range of activities for all types of thrill seekers.