Sharjah Taxi has announced strong operational performance during the first quarter of 2026, transporting more than 2.11 million passengers, with a daily average of approximately 23.54 thousand passengers. This reflects growing demand for taxi services and the continued development of the emirate’s transport operations system.

The company recorded 371,000 passengers transported via the “Yango” smart application, highlighting the increasing reliance on digital channels for booking rides. Meanwhile, passenger numbers in the Eastern and Central regions reached approximately 171,000, reflecting the expansion of service coverage and the integration of geographical reach across the emirate.

These results come as part of Sharjah Taxi’s ongoing efforts to develop a transport system focused on enhancing operational efficiency and expanding service channels, alongside strengthening smart solutions that enable customers to access transportation services around the clock.

Khalid Al Kindi, Managing Director of Sharjah Taxi, said: “The results of the first quarter of 2026 reflect the efficiency of Sharjah Taxi’s operational system and the success of our efforts in advancing the shift towards digital channels, which have become a fundamental pillar in enhancing service efficiency and demand management.”

He added: “We continue to develop our service network by improving fleet distribution, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding the adoption of smart and sustainable solutions, including increasing the use of eco-friendly vehicles and providing more flexible and responsive transport services that meet customer needs.”

Al Kindi further emphasised that these efforts align with Sharjah’s vision to build an integrated and sustainable transport system that enhances quality of life, keeps pace with the emirate’s urban and economic growth, and reinforces its position as a leading destination in smart services.

Sharjah Taxi offers a diverse fleet of vehicles and services, including city taxis, the “Buraq Limousine” service, women-only taxis, vehicles designated for people with disabilities, airport taxis, and family taxis, in addition to operating hybrid and eco-friendly vehicles in line with sustainability initiatives in the emirate.

The “Yango” smart application also enables customers to book vehicles instantly, improving response efficiency, enhancing user experience, and reducing waiting times.

It is worth noting that Sharjah Taxi is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.