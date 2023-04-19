Sharjah: Based on the company’s commitment to spreading the values ​​of goodness, giving and happiness among its employees during the holy month, Sharjah Taxi, one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Emirate of Sharjah, distributed 15,000 meals to Sharjah taxi drivers across various localities, in close cooperation with Sharjah Charity International.

Khalid Al Kindi, Acting General Manager – Osoul Transport Solutionsi, commented, "This initiative, organised during the holy month, strives to promote and highlight the values ​​of goodness, giving, and virtue inherent in the souls of the people of the Emirates. These values are reflected in the nation’s tolerance, generosity, and humanitarian and charitable giving that our wise leadership has instilled among all citizens and residents."

“Sharjah Taxi routinely organises community initiatives throughout the year. Our annual Ramadan initiative is considerably one of our most important events, based on our commitment towards social responsibility to deepen the principles of social and human solidarity and strengthen the bonds of fraternal relations between employees in Sharjah. Through this initiative, we aim to spread the spirit of brotherhood and love, and share with all the joy of the holy month.” Al-Kindi added.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charitable Society, said “The Iftar project part of the Ramadan campaign's is a significant undertaking that embodies social solidarity principles and fosters partnerships between the association and public and private institutions interested in participating. The Sharjah Taxi launched an initiative in collaboration with the association that showcases one of the fasting people's Iftar project programs. The association implements the program at over 144 locations throughout the emirate to provide breaking fast opportunities. The initiative emphasises the significance of charitable partnerships and encourages institutions to carry out their social responsibility. This is particularly important during Ramadan when many initiatives target deserving groups, and the cooperation of individuals and institutions is vital.

A great number of Sharjah Taxi employees and Sharjah Charity International participated in the initiative, to ensure that meals were distributed smoothly and safely to drivers.

-Ends-

About Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, seeks to achieve its vision of promoting economic and social development, supporting and accelerating the sustainable economy in the emirate, in partnership with the public and private sectors, encouraging investment and promoting social responsibility through the optimal use of resources, meeting the needs of the community of the Emirate of Sharjah and ensuring their sustainable well-being.

About Sharjah Taxi:

Sharjah Taxi began on (28/07/2008) with a fleet of 270 vehicles, increased to 700 vehicles in 2012, and during 2012- 2014 a set of 520 vehicles have been added to make the present total 1540 vehicles operating over roads of Sharjah Emirate. Also, vehicles have been added to work in the eastern coast Cities (Kalba, KhorFakkan, Dibba), the median area and Al Dhaid City.