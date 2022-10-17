Launch of new eco-friendly smart villas at Sharjah Sustainable City follows a fully sold-out Phase 1 and Phase 2

Overwhelming response to first phases demonstrates that economic progress and sustainability can go hand-in-hand, ensuring a high quality of life for generations to come

Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Sustainable City, a fully sustainable residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, has launched Phase Three of the project following an overwhelming response to its fully sold out first two phases.

With sustainable designs, spacious layouts optimising the best of natural light and heat, world-class amenities and cutting-edge smart home and energy management technologies, villas at Sharjah Sustainable City offer the best of both worlds – an attractive and future-proof investment that also offers an eco-friendly way of living and a high quality of life. Phase one of the project, comprising spacious and modern 3, 4 and 5-bedroom townhouses, was a resounding success with property buyers, as was phase two with residential ‘Corner Units’ encompassing three bedrooms.

Commenting on the launch, His Excellency Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said: “We are deeply excited to bring esteemed homebuyers in the region and beyond a brand new range of eco-friendly villas at Sharjah Sustainable City, offering a sustainable contemporary design and innovative architecture with the same high quality and commitment that the community has come to be known for.”

“Powered by clean energy, providing an abundance of green space and with an affordable price range, the third phase of properties at Sharjah Sustainable City offers an unbeatable combination of sustainable lifestyle and future-proof real-estate investments. At a time when property investors and home buyers around the world are increasingly seeking green homes and a lifestyle that protects the planet, we are proud to be leading the field of sustainable development in the emirate of Sharjah. We are confident the response to the third phase of Sharjah Sustainable City will be even more robust than the first two phases.”

The 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom villas of phase three come configured in a variety of layouts and views, and are nestled in an environment designed to improve the quality of life for residents without compromising the needs of future generations, as well as creating inspiring opportunities to minimise the community carbon footprint. Using thermal insulating construction materials and windows, smart home automation, water-saving appliances, energy-saving electrical fittings and rooftop solar PVC installations, the residential properties of Sharjah Sustainable City are projected to deliver savings of up to 50% on electricity and water bills for residents.

A world-class mixed-use development that meets the highest standards of social, environmental and economic sustainability, Sharjah Sustainable City extends over an area of 825,000 square feet in the Al Rahmaniyah area in the Emirate of Sharjah, and comprises 1,250 sustainable villas divided into blocks of 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom properties ranging between 2,035 sq. ft. to 3,818 sq. ft in built-up area. In the third phase, Sharjah Sustainable City is offering a total of 324 stunning villas with prices starting from AED 1.39 million.

Environmental sustainability is also maintained through passive and active design strategies, including the green spine that runs through the centre of the community and supports vertical farming, reusing water for irrigation, and a waste-to-energy plant.

In addition, the development supports social sustainability through several amenities and community outreach programs such as cycling and jogging tracks, green parks and playgrounds, swimming pools and health clinics.

Equipped with the latest in digital technology to enhance the best customer experience and showcase model houses, master plans, mood boards, and brochures effectively in a realistic 3D format, prospective buyers can dive deep into the Sharjah Sustainable City experience at the state-of-the-art sales centre. Strong sales offtake for the villas of the first two phases has been driven by the developer’s deep understanding of the UAE real estate market to offer sustainable properties with excellent amenities for an attractive price, as well as the accelerating shift in appetite towards green homes with eco-conscious customers.

-Ends-

About Sharjah Sustainable City

Sharjah Sustainable City (SSC) is leading the global movement towards sustainable living, promoting a lifestyle that is compatible with the future. The development provides practical solutions related to food security, water and energy management, as well as natural resources conservation. The city is a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers to meet the highest sustainability standards.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.sharjahsustainablecity.ae