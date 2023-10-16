Sharjah: - The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation (SRTI) Park, the fastest growing technology innovation hub in the region, is showcasing a range of its innovations and investment options at Future Urbanism Expo, which is co-located with Gitex Global (Stand No. H30-H15 FUSE) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The SRTI Park, which houses over 3000 companies and innovation partners, will be providing glimpses of its projects and partnerships for the first time during GITEX Technology Week 2023, from November 16 to 20.

The SRTI Park stand is hosting a number of meetings and gatherings with executives and specialists in future technologies, highlighting its vision based on transferring and localizing knowledge and future tech applications through a proactive ecosystem that supports experiments and research in future technologies, for creating solutions for smart and better living.

The stand is featuring selected technology companies headquartered at the Park -- including Relife, which specializes in waste management; Resonance, which specializes in screen technologies that operate with Wi-Fi without cables; USky, which offers a new system of smart mobility and suspended trains; Al Hathboor Bikal for new data centers and 4RevOps for marketing Internet services.

Mr. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the SRTI Park, stressed the importance of participation in GITEX Global which provides an ideal platform for future technologies, a channel to introduce the Park as an applied and testing center for all innovative sciences and technologies, and attract more companies and new technological investments for everything new.

Al Mahmoudi said: “SRTI Park is eyeing global markets. Through our vibrant ecosystem we have been supporting the strategic plans of the Emirate of Sharjah, aimed at making it a major attraction point and a global gateway for investors working in the technology and innovation sector, whether individuals or companies. We do this through a package of Investment incentives and facilities design to attract this type of direct global investment. The Park has attracted a large number of international companies working in a variety of modern technologies and in various fields such as transportation, construction, 3D printing, agriculture, energy, and other technologies that contribute to simplifying human life.”

The SRTI Park stand also showcases the licensing setup, speedy procedures, unparalleled options for launching businesses and investment opportunities with institutions and companies from various parts of the world.

