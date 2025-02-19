Sharjah: The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) hosted Innovation Day, as part of the UAE Innovation Month "UAE Innovates 2025," which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year as the largest national innovation festival in the country.

The two-day event was organized by SRTIP in coordination with the Federal Affairs Office in Sharjah and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation. It brought together a large number of government entities of Sharjah and showcased some of their latest innovative projects and services.

The event was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Office, along with several heads and directors of government and private sector entities in Sharjah, highlighting the emirate’s commitment to fostering innovation and digital transformation.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, stressed the significance of this event in fostering collaboration across sectors and promoting innovation as a key driver of economic and knowledge-based development.

“We take pride in hosting this event at SRTI Park, reinforcing Sharjah’s role in supporting government innovation and entrepreneurship. Innovation is the driving force behind sustainable development, and this event presents an ideal platform for exchanging ideas, sharing expertise, and inspiring future generations to innovate,” Al Mahmoudi said.

He commended the efforts of all participating entities and organizers for their valuable contributions to the success of the event, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in supporting the UAE’s vision to establish itself as a global hub for innovation.

Annual Platform to Foster a Culture of Innovation

Abeer Tahlak, Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, emphasized that UAE Innovation Month serves as a unique annual platform to promote a culture of innovation within government and society. It provides an environment that fosters development of ideas and sustainable advancements aimed at enhancing the quality of life in the UAE.

She lauded Sharjah’s outstanding initiatives and consistent participation in UAE Innovates since the first edition. Tahlak also noted that UAE Innovates 2025 coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, which has played a crucial role in embedding innovation into government initiatives and projects. She stressed that this year’s event has been designed to create a positive impact on society, aligning with the UAE’s vision and leadership’s aspirations for the Year of Community.

Supporting a Knowledge-Based Economy

This year’s Innovation Day activities were held at SRTI Park, a key hub of innovation and collaboration between various sectors. The event provided a strategic opportunity for knowledge exchange among participants, inspiring future generations, stimulating the investment and economic landscape, and fostering partnerships between government and private entities, as well as academic institutions, to create new opportunities that support the knowledge economy.

A large number of government entities participated in the event, showcasing 14 interactive pavilions featuring prototype models and cutting-edge innovative solutions aimed at advancing various sectors.

The event also featured a main pavilion for panel discussions and presentations covering topics such as data center innovation, digital transformation, healthcare, and sustainability.

Additionally, sessions on sustainable innovation were conducted, alongside guided tours of the exhibition pavilions. The Sharjah Police presented a special showcase entitled "Innovation for a Safer Tomorrow," highlighting the role of technology in enhancing security and safety.

Innovation Day served as a unique opportunity to explore the latest technological advancements and government innovations, strengthening cross-sector collaboration to build a more sustainable and innovative future—aligning with the UAE’s vision to become a global innovation hub.