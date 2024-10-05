Sharjah: In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi to foster a knowledge-driven economy, the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshor), spearheaded by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishing Association (EPA), is set to commence the training programme under the ‘Launch’ track of the fund. This phase, the first of three tracks, empowers emerging publishers by equipping them with the essential tools and insights needed to navigate the publishing world successfully. With 26 promising candidates selected from a pool of 140 applicants, this initiative marks a pivotal moment for the UAE and global publishing landscape.

Onshor (Publish) is managed by SBA, in partnership with EPA, and Sharjah Publishing City (SPC Free Zone). The fund represents an AED 10 million investment aimed at propelling the Emirati and global publishing industry forward, and encompasses three core tracks: Launch, Scale, and Disrupt - each designed to support publishers at different stages of their journey.

The Launch track, sponsored by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), serves as the first step for aspiring publishers, offering them essential resources, industry knowledge and guidance as they take their initial strides in the publishing world.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishing Association (EPA), expressed her excitement: “It is inspiring to see the first cohort of publishers embark on their journeys with the Onshor fund. This programme will unlock new opportunities and voices in the publishing world, aligning with Sharjah’s mission to foster a thriving, sustainable ecosystem for creative talents. By empowering emerging publishers with the right tools, resources and mentorship, we are laying the foundation for long-term industry growth. I believe the impact of this initiative will extend beyond individual success stories, contributing to the broader transformation of the publishing landscape in the UAE and beyond.”

For his part, HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, highlighted the vital role of the authority in fostering this initiative: “We are proud to support the next generation of publishers through Onshor. The SBA is committed to creating a winning environment for emerging talents; one in which they have access to every opportunity to grow and succeed. This training programme is a testament to that. By bringing together expertise and resources, we are positioning Sharjah as a hub for innovation and collaboration in the publishing industry.”

For his part, HE Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Sharjah's economic sectors, particularly the publishing industry, by endorsing the Onshor Fund as a strategic initiative to ensure the growth and sustainability of the sector. He emphasised that this support aligns with the Chamber's vision to promote the knowledge economy and solidify Sharjah’s status as a leading cultural hub in the region. He further noted that by supporting Onshor, the Chamber strengthens its role as a strategic partner in fostering sustainable growth, expanding the UAE’s publishing market, encouraging innovation and investing in modern technologies, ultimately enhancing competitiveness and unlocking new growth opportunities.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) said: “Since the Association was established in 2009 by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, our mission has been to empower Emirati publishers and advance the country’s publishing industry. The 'Onshur' Fund reflects this by fostering a collaborative ecosystem for growth. Through the 'Launch' track, we’re equipping emerging publishers with the knowledge and tools to transform their ideas into successful ventures, contributing to the UAE’s position as a beacon of creativity and sustainable development on the global publishing stage.”

Commenting on the launch, Iman Ben Chaibah, the SBA’s Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets and the one leading Onshur, remarked: “The Launch track brings together experts from various fields, giving participants a well-rounded education on all facets of publishing. It’s about equipping them with the knowledge and practical skills to make an impact, so they are ready to compete on a global scale.”

Launch track’s structured path to success

From October 5 to November 4, the candidates will participate in intensive training and discussions, where they will be introduced to key aspects of publishing, including foundational knowledge, rights management, financial strategies, and business planning. They will benefit from expert mentorship and insights from renowned industry figures, alongside gaining invaluable networking opportunities. The training sessions will cover topics such as fundamentals of publishing, copyrights and contracts, editing processes, and financial strategies.

The intended outcome of this track is for participants to feel ready to launch successful publishing ventures, and they will be offered added support in the form of access to financial assistance, marketing visibility and the chance to secure office space and licences at SPC Free Zone.

Preparing for a rapidly-evolving industry

On November 3, the participants will attend the first day of the 14th annual Sharjah Publishers Conference, which drew its participants from 106 countries last year. On November 4, the 26 trainees will hear success stories from the region from established publishers in UAE, KSA, Egypt and Lebanon, who will share their insights on what it takes to thrive in a competitive and rapidly evolving industry.

Following the training sessions, the participants will be part of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), from November 6 to 17, where they will apply their learnings and showcase their new skills. The training will conclude with pitch presentations on November 12, where participants will showcase their newfound knowledge and compete for grants, licenses and office space at SPC Free Zone, solidifying their entry into the publishing world.

About the 26 trainees

The Onshor Fund’s Launch track has selected 26 talented individuals from across the UAE and beyond. The shortlisted candidates are: Maha Mussabeh, Hamdan Hamad Salem Alameri, Huda Alebri, Fakhrah Abdulla Eisa Dagher Alblooshi, Khulood Saeed Alhebsi, Salwa Abdulla Abdulmunem, Sarah Almarashi, Shatha Nasser, Maryan Thani Alfalasi, Najla Khamis Mohamed Alhosan Alshamsi, Mohammed Yousuf Zainal Hassan Abdulla, Fatima Ahmed Alkaabi, Fatema Husain Alhammadi, Moza Hamad Al-Ali, Nadeen Bakhos, Asmaa Abd El-Hafeez Mohammad Emara, Intelaq Mohammed Ali, Roudha Ghanem Ghanem Khalfan Al Marri, Hamda Ibrahim Alblooshi, Dalal Husain Aljaberi, Bodoor Hamad Salmeen Almahri, Asma Ibrahim Bin Kalban, Gihan Faisal, Ashraf Shawky Alrassoul, Mamoun Mohammed Abdulkareem Abelrahman, and Yuser Kamal Al-Abachi.

Each of these individuals has demonstrated a unique passion for the publishing industry, and through this programme, they will gain access to educational tools, industry insights, and financial assistance that are fundamental to a successful publishing venture.