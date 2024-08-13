Sharjah: The Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) and Amazon UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to empower SPC Free Zone members, including publishers, entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to fast-track their growth journeys through online retail channels and enable them to sell their products to millions of customers on Amazon.ae. The collaboration aligns with SPC Free Zone’s vision to support members to increase the growth rates of their businesses by enabling them to leverage Amazon’s capabilities, tools, services, programs and people to navigate the digital economy.

The agreement, signed by Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, and Chintan Dhebar, Marketplace Director, at Amazon Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, aims to accelerate the learning curve on digitalization for SPC Free Zone members and provide them with comprehensive support and guidance to scale online. The initiative will allow hundreds of SMEs to have access to a suite of Amazon’s services including step-by-step guidance for a seamless seller registration and onboarding; seller education covering the fundamentals of online selling on the Amazon store through on-site training, workshops and live webinars; and support teams to ensure a smooth digital journey.

Commenting on the collaboration, Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone said, “Through our collaboration with Amazon UAE we aim to further our support for SMEs in the region. By leveraging Amazon’s expertise and global reach, we are confident that our members will be empowered to navigate the digital landscape and expand their customer base exponentially. This collaboration is a strategic long-term investment in the future of entrepreneurship in Sharjah and the wider UAE, as we work together to equip local businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the e-commerce era.”

The strategic collaboration between SPC Free Zone and Amazon UAE underscores SPC Free Zone’s commitment to advance the expertise of entrepreneurs when it comes to online retail.

Chintan Dhebar, Marketplace Director, Amazon Middle East, North Africa and Turkey said, “Supporting SMBs is a fundamental part of our work and customer-centric culture at Amazon. Our sellers play an essential role in enhancing the customer experience by providing a wider selection of products and competitive pricing. We are delighted to collaborate with SPC Free Zone to extend our support to its members who can start selling on the Amazon store and leverage our business model to expand their reach to the millions of customers that visit Amazon.ae every day. This is closely aligned with our goal of hosting products from 100,000 businesses, including UAE SMBs, on Amazon.ae by 2026.”

SPC Free Zone and Amazon are committed to sustaining and expanding the program further to enhance Sharjah’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and boost the growth of the UAE’s digital economy.