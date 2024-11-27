Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) has taken a groundbreaking step in modernizing its academic processes by partnering with Educhain to provide digital certificates and transcripts to its students. While all students now benefit from the availability of secure and verifiable digital academic records, this past October, the first-ever graduating class received their certificates and transcripts through Educhain.

This initiative is part of SMA’s ongoing commitment to innovation and improving the academic experience. By leveraging Educhain, SMA ensures that students have access to secure, tamper-proof, and globally verifiable digital credentials, enhancing their ability to share achievements with employers, academic institutions, and other stakeholders.

“At Sharjah Maritime Academy, we continuously seek innovative solutions to benefit our students,” said Muhammad Affan, Director of IT at Sharjah Maritime Academy. “Through our collaboration with Educhain, we’ve streamlined how we issue and manage credentials, ensuring every student has access to secure and verifiable academic records. This year, we are especially proud to have issued certificates and transcripts to our graduating students, setting a new standard for academic credentialing.”

Educhain’s expertise in digital credentialing has been pivotal in this transformation. The solution simplifies the process of issuing and managing academic documents while maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy. Each credential issued through Educhain is a secure digital asset, ensuring authenticity and global acceptability.

“Collaborating with Sharjah Maritime Academy has been an inspiring journey,” said Gary Liang, Director of Educhain. “This initiative exemplifies how educational institutions can enhance both efficiency and accessibility in managing academic records. We are honored to support SMA in leading this transformation, creating a digital ecosystem that benefits students and the institution alike.”

By adopting Educhain, SMA is cementing its reputation as a progressive institution, joining the ranks of esteemed organizations like UAEU, the University of Sharjah, Khalifa University, Zayed University, and many others that are leading the way in innovation and digital transformation in the UAE and beyond. Educhain has collaborated with universities to facilitate seamless integration with the UAE Ministry of Education. This enables students to receive attested documents directly on their academic passports, streamlining the process and providing significant convenience for both students and universities.

About Sharjah Maritime Academy:

Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) is a renowned maritime institution committed to equipping students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the maritime industry. Combining rigorous academics with practical training, SMA is dedicated to preparing future leaders and innovators in maritime professions.

About Educhain:

Educhain, a Canadian company operating since 2018 and specializing in digital credentialing solutions, uses blockchain technology to enable secure, verifiable, and shareable digital credentials. While revolutionizing the way academic achievements are recognized and shared, Educhain is not limited to education but also extends its solutions to healthcare, corporates, and various ministries. Its trusted clients include UAEU, Khalifa University, Zayed University (ZU), Higher Colleges of Technology, University of Sharjah, and the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, to name a few. In recognition of its support and commitment to ZU's Digital Transformation journey, Educhain was honored with an award at GITEX 2024. For more information, visit www.educhain.io.

