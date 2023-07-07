Offering streamlined sacrifice services for customers and visitors to the markets

Sharjah: Sharjah Livestock Markets, which comprises Sharjah Market, Al Hamriyah, Kalba, Al Dhaid and Khorfakkan Livestock markets, successfully received a combined 13,199 visitors during the Eid Al-Adha period. Sharjah market reported the largest percentage of visitors, amounting to 75% of the total number of visitors to the Emirate.

The number of sacrifices in Sharjah Livestock Market increased significantly, reaching 9,891 sacrifices this year compared to 7,204 for the year 2022, in line with the company’s objectives to continue providing the best quality of facilities and services in the market according to the highest international standards.

Eng. Abdalla Al Shamsi, Manager of Sharjah Livestock Market, expressed his happiness with the positive results achieved by the market during the Eid period. He stressed that the conduct of operations during this period was due to extensive planning and preparations by the Livestock Market Department, in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police and other cooperating parties.

Al Shamsi added that Sharjah Livestock Market is committed to continuously improving services provided to visitors and customers. Services and facilities are developed and improved to meet the needs of the Emirate of Sharjah community. The company places a premium on enhancing customer confidence in the market to ultimately promote economic and social development in the Emirate.

The Hamriyah Slaughterhouse:

The Hamriyah slaughterhouse recorded a sizable turnout during the blessed Eid Al-Adha period, receiving 93 visitors and 186 sacrifices in accordance with the highest standards of quality and cleanliness.

Officials at the slaughterhouse explained that all necessary services have been provided to meet the needs of visitors, including designated slaughter and customer waiting areas, in addition to continuous sterilization to maintain hygiene and public safety. The Hamriyah Slaughterhouse is among the approved slaughterhouses in Sharjah, catering to customers in the region.

Kalba Livestock Market:

Kalba livestock market also witnessed a remarkable turnout during the Eid Al-Adha period, catering to 1528 visitors who flocked to buy and slaughter their sacrifices. A total of 1,368 sacrifices were provided to meet the needs and preferences of buyers.

Kalba Livestock Market provides healthy and high-quality sacrifices; the market offers a variety of cows, sheep and goats that meet the needs of different customers. The market is also distinguished by its commitment to international quality standards in raising and feeding livestock.

The market's management is keen to provide a safe and comfortable environment for visitors. Spaces have been organised along with appropriate waiting areas to facilitate sacrificial operations, in addition to taking health measures and periodic sterilisation to maintain public hygiene and health safety.

Khorfakkan Livestock Market:

Khorfakkan Livestock Market witnessed a great turnout by sacrificers during the blessed Eid al-Adha period, servicing 854 visitors along with 783 sacrifices.

Khorfakkan Livestock Market management has taken prior measures to ensure the safety of visitors and workers in the market, where spaces have been organised and the necessary facilities have been provided to ensure compliance with health and safety measures. Sterilisation and disinfection stations have been provided on a regular basis to ensure a safe environment for visitors.

Khorfakkan Livestock Market continues to provide distinctive services that serve visitors and the local community.

Al Dhaid Livestock Market:

Al Dhaid Livestock Market witnessed a notable turnout by visitors during the Eid Al-Adha period, reaching 740 visitors with 1157 sacrifices.

The market is characterised by its distinct traditional and friendly atmosphere, where visitors enjoy a unique experience and learn about the heritage and culture of the region. The market also provides a distinctive serene atmosphere for shopping, making visitors’ trips to the market highly enjoyable.

Sharjah Livestock Markets continues to provide distinctive services that cater to the varying expectations of visitors, and reflect its commitment to providing the best services and products during the blessed Eid period and throughout the year.