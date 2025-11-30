Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Sharjah today launched “BASE39”, the latest creative project emerging from the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK). The inauguration was attended by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasmi, Chairperson of SPARK.

BASE39 further cements Sharjah’s position as a capital of culture, arts, and innovation, reflecting its development philosophy of empowering talent, supporting creative industries, and building a diverse and sustainable creative economy.

Further, the project reflects strategic expansion of SPARK’s ecosystem, as it positions itself as a multidisciplinary creative platform that brings together artists, designers, entrepreneurs, creative tech startups, and innovators across digital arts, design, media, architecture, fashion, music, and interactive arts.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said: “BASE39 is the latest expression of Sharjah’s understanding that creativity thrives where people are empowered – to imagine, collaborate and innovate. We’re building spaces where creative minds interact, inspire each another and sow the seeds for a cultural and economic future that benefits us all.”

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said: “BASE39 "is an extension of Sharjah’s vision to build an interconnected environment that brings together creativity, innovation. We designed it as an open space that inspires youth, creatives, and entrepreneurs. As SPARK approaches its tenth anniversary, we are proud to launch a project that reinforces our role as an incubator for bold ideas and a hub for experimenting with emerging technologies and creating a more innovative and sustainable future.”

He added: “BASE39" is not just a workspace; it is a movement redefining the role of creativity in economic development. It opens the door for strategic partnerships that bring together government, private sector, and academic institutions, contributing to a more knowledge-driven and productive economic ecosystem.”

The opening ceremony was attended by a galaxy of artists, entrepreneurs, creatives, and leaders of cultural and media institutions, along with representatives from the public and private sectors. HH Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi undertook a tour of the main facilities of BASE39, where she viewed the new creative spaces, studios, labs, and workshops dedicated to arts, design, and creative technologies.

Addressing the gathering, SPARK officials highlighted the significance of the project and its role in enhancing Sharjah’s creative economy. The ceremony also featured musical performances by students from the American University of Sharjah and a special artistic showcase in collaboration with Award Winning Emirati Artist ABRI, both presenting a vibrant display of the emirate’s outstanding talent.

A Future-Oriented Vision Bridging Creativity with Innovation and Technology

“BASE39” serves as a gateway for the next generation of creatives, providing co-working spaces, design and prototyping labs, audio-visual studios, exhibition and performance areas, fabrication labs, in collaboration with SPARK’s Sharjah Open Innovation Lab “SoiLab”, as well as incubation and acceleration programs for startups.

The project targets multiple sectors including visual arts, design, media production, architecture, creative technology, gaming, performing arts, digital innovation, cultural industries, publishing, and more—strengthening the creative ecosystem and supporting the growth of SMEs and local and international talent.

“Base 39” reflects Sharjah’s global standing as one of the region’s most prominent cultural and artistic capitals. With its world-class museums, pioneering cultural projects, and renowned literary and artistic festivals, the emirate is now transitioning into a new phase of empowering creative industries and integrating them with innovative and technological solutions.

A Decade of Growth and Innovation at SPARK

The launch of “BASE39” comes as the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park approaches its 10th anniversary in 2026—after a decade marked by substantial investment growth, strategic partnerships, reflected in the presence of global companies specializing in technology, artificial intelligence, and advanced industries.

With this project, SPARK enters a new phase of expansion aimed at: