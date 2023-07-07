Sharjah: -In an effort to promote sustainability awareness using modern technologies the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) will host the third edition of Summer Innovation Camp to introduce school students to emerging technologies from July 9 to August 26, 2023, at the Sharjah Open Lab for Innovation (SoiLAB) within the complex. The program aims to develop skills in various areas such as 3D printing, laser printing, programming, and other technological skills, in addition to exploring the world of sustainable technology.

Registrations for students in the 12-17 age-group have begun. Enrolled students will get an opportunity to explore fun technical skills and learn about innovative future skills through high-tech equipment and workshops specialized in design processes to form innovative products.

The camp will offer workshops on six different topics in emerging technologies: design and manufacturing skills, programming, 3D printing, robotics, and green technology.

The workshops will be held at the Sharjah Open Lab for Innovation (SoiLAB). Registration for these courses can be done via the link: https://form.jotform.com/SOILAB/innovationcamp2023 or by calling the SRTI Park number (065022000).

Sharjah Open Innovation Lab (SOILAB), the first incubator for startups and innovative businesses in Sharjah, aims to provide students, researchers and innovators with the latest technologies and modern and innovative machines in several different fields and specializations, at a nominal cost.

Parents and students are invited to register and take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their skills and contribute to building a greener future. A professional training team at the Sharjah Open Innovation Lab will provide guidance and training through a unique experience of turning ideas into reality and future projects.

The seven-week summer innovation camp, aims to teach participants various future skills such as 3D printing, laser printing, programming, and other technical skills, while also introducing them to the world of sustainable technology. The camp offers an exciting program that combines marine life and sustainable technology, where participants will learn sustainable practices and the use of technology to protect marine environments.

The campers will design their own physical projects and devices. The camp will explore fascinating topics including the design process, forming innovative solutions and experimentation with 3D design software, 3D printing, laser cutting and more. From concept generation to prototype development, campers will learn to work in teams using creativity in exploring and solving problems that can make a difference in the world.

They will be encouraged to imagine and build their own 3D objects, structures, and tools as they learn 3D computer-aided design (CAD) and invention prototyping.

Through this program, participants will develop a remote-controlled submarine capable of monitoring and analyzing coral reefs, enabling a better understanding of marine life and the impact of sustainability and technology on it. Participants will also learn design and 3D printing using sustainable materials, as well as the assembly and testing of robots. In the marine challenge, participants will develop a smart car capable of assessing the needs of plants in a specific ecosystem and suggesting strategies to preserve their growth.

Furthermore, participants will learn about hydroponic agriculture, where they will build their own hydroponic farm and understand how to create a healthy food system and promote sustainability in food systems. In the sustainable fashion program, participants will learn to design their own fashion collection and use 3D design technology, fabric design, traditional sewing techniques, and 3D printed fabrics. The focus will be on designing a sustainable fashion collection.

The camp also includes a program on technology and sustainability in modern architecture, covering topics such as sustainable architecture, 3D printing in construction, and the design of sustainable structures like biotubes. Participants will gain a better understanding of the importance of technology in sustainable construction practices.

His Excellency Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, urged parents to enroll their children in this technical camp to give them the opportunity to participate in these empowering and innovative programs so that they can see future professions through advanced industrial technologies.

Al Mahmoudi added, "The launch of such technical camps and training workshops is part of our strategy which is based on an ambitious vision to make the UAE a major player in shaping digital revolution.

“The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park is focusing its efforts on becoming a catalyst for knowledge, innovation and entrepreneurship, aligned to the role of the UAE as a global center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, by contributing to shaping emerging sectors, especially robots, drones, 3D printing and self-driving transportation, as well as pushing the path of scientific, applied and technological research in the Internet of Things and big data.”

