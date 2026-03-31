Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) today unveiled AI Hub, a one-stop shop for Artificial Intelligence and digital technology services, with the goal of accelerating AI adoption and capacity building, while generating commercial value for SPARK, partners and the broader ecosystem.

The project was launched during a SPARK Business Breakfast event, attended by a distinguished group of business leaders, government officials, technology experts, and investors from across the public and private sectors.

The AI Hub will operate through a consortium of leading regional and international partners, providing organizations with access to cutting-edge technologies, high-performance computing resources, and specialized expertise. It will also focus on developing real-world AI use cases, supporting digital transformation across sectors such as smart cities, healthcare, manufacturing, and sustainability.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said: "The launch of our AI Hub represents a significant milestone in our journey to position Sharjah as a global destination for innovation and advanced technologies. Through this initiative, we aim to accelerate the adoption of applied AI, empower talent, and enable businesses to transform ideas into impactful, real-world solutions that contribute to sustainable economic growth."

The Business Breakfast series, one of SPARK’s flagship engagement platforms, continues to serve as a vital forum for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and showcasing emerging technologies. This edition focused on the future of AI and its transformative impact on industries, reinforcing the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

The AI Hub aims to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation by offering integrated services, including AI consulting, applied research and development, data analytics, prototyping, and advanced computing infrastructure.

A key pillar of the hub is capacity building, offering training programs, certifications, and hands-on workshops to equip professionals, researchers, and government entities with the skills required to adopt and scale AI solutions. In addition, the hub will support startups and entrepreneurs by providing access to infrastructure, mentorship, and opportunities to develop and commercialize innovative solutions.

The initiative is aligned with national priorities, including the UAE’s AI Strategy 2031. It is set to play a pivotal role in strengthening Sharjah’s position as a trusted and competitive centre for advanced technologies. By fostering public-private collaboration and enabling secure, sovereign AI deployment, the hub aims to create tangible economic value while supporting sustainable development.

Globally, AI is estimated to add a whopping $15 billion to the GDP by 2030, according to published statistics.

The launch of the AI Hub reflects SPARK’s ongoing commitment to building an integrated innovation ecosystem that attracts global investors, supports startups, and drives the commercialization of advanced technologies. It also reinforces Sharjah’s position as a safe, business-friendly, and forward-looking environment that continues to attract high-value investments and pioneering enterprises.