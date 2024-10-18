The collaboration will empower startups to scale their digital capabilities with ease, no matter their technical background

Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has sealed a partnership with Builder.ai to enable startups to leverage Builder.ai’s technology to easily create customized software and apps.

The goal is to help startups scale quickly by providing digital tools that are both efficient and cost-effective, with the aim of fostering innovation and digital transformation.

The partnership MoU was signed on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week, where SRTI Park is showcasing emerging investment opportunities in Artificial Intelligence and pioneering future technologies. Builder.ai also has a stand at GITEX highlighting its key services.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, commented: “We are pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with Builder.ai, an AI-powered composable software platform that is renowned for helping startups and companies of all sizes develop apps and software that are critical to achieving accelerated digital transformation. We are confident the tenants in our buzzing ecosystem will benefit from the proven expertise of Builder.ai and achieve new levels of growth at a fast pace.”

Sachin Dev Duggal, Founder & Chief Wizard at Builder.ai added, “At Builder.ai, our mission is to unlock the potential of every business, empowering them to scale their digital capabilities with ease, no matter their technical background. This partnership with SRTI Park is about more than just providing tools – it’s about sparking innovation and transforming possibilities. Together, we are giving startups the power to build custom software and apps that will accelerate their journey to success, helping them thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. We believe this collaboration will fuel growth, drive change, and inspire new levels of achievement in the dynamic SRTIP ecosystem.”

Builder.ai is an AI-powered composable software platform that allows every business and entrepreneur to become digitally powered. By decomposing software into reusable Lego-like features and combining them with cutting-edge AI and a patented software assembly line, Builder.ai provides a platform for creating digital solutions without the technical expertise needed. This will empower businesses at SRTIP to develop apps, automate processes, and enhance their operations without high development costs.

The collaboration strengthens SRTI Park’s mission to drive technological innovation and sustainability in Sharjah, positioning it as a leading player in the global innovation ecosystem.

This MoU is one of the many partnerships SRTI Park is announcing at GITEX, as it bolsters the business environment for investors in sectors such as smart mobility, digital infrastructure, smart cities, and other innovative technologies.

The SRTI Park booth features a number of in-house tech companies presenting their outstanding innovations. The technology park is home to numerous companies working in future technologies, consolidating its role as a hub for knowledge transfer and localizing advanced technologies.

SRTIP currently hosts a diverse array of global companies across various sectors, including transportation, construction, 3D printing, agriculture, energy, and water sustainability. The Park provides substantial investment opportunities, along with streamlined business setup processes through advanced regulations that enable fast licensing and transaction processing.

Visit SRTI Park stand at Concourse 2, Booth: CC2-28.