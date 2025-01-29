Sharjah, UAE – The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) reaffirmed its commitment to advancing healthcare technology through its presence at Arab Health 2025, the region’s leading healthcare exhibition.

The event served as a key platform for SRTI Park to engage with global industry leaders, showcase its innovation ecosystem, and promote its latest initiatives supporting healthcare technology startups.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, led the park’s delegation, participating in discussions with investors, innovators, and key stakeholders in the healthcare sector. He visited several industry-leading exhibitors, including Doctory, a pioneering health-tech company that has developed a multi-functional smart medical chair and advanced medical examination device.

During his visit, Al Mahmoudi threw light on how SOILab, the prototyping and innovation lab within SRTI Park, collaborated with Doctory in the design and 3D printing of these cutting-edge medical solutions.

SOILab: The Future of Prototyping and Innovation

A key highlight of SRTI Park’s healthcare technology vision is the evolution of SOILab, a state-of-the-art prototyping facility enabling startups, researchers, and industry leaders to develop, test, and refine their innovations. With expanded capabilities in metalwork, electronics, textiles, robotics, and advanced digital fabrication, SOILab is reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global hub for health-tech innovation, medical device development, and AI-driven healthcare solutions.

"At SRTI Park, we are committed to empowering innovators by providing access to world-class R&D facilities, industry expertise, and investment networks. Our mission is to create an environment where groundbreaking ideas in healthcare technology can flourish, transforming the way medical solutions are developed and implemented," said Al Mahmoudi.

“Doctory’s revolutionary products developed at SOILab are at the forefront of healthcare innovation. Arab Health is more than an exhibition—it's an opportunity to share our vision for the future of healthcare and innovation with the world. We are here to shape the future, one groundbreaking idea at a time,” he added.

Sharjah, a Hub for Healthcare Innovation

The participation of SRTI Park in Arab Health 2025 underscores its strategic focus on healthcare technology, one of the park’s priority sectors. By bringing together startups, established healthcare firms, and research institutions, the park continues to attract global players in biotechnology, digital health, and smart medical solutions.

SRTI Park is rolling out the red carpet for health-tech entrepreneurs, medical researchers, and investors to explore collaboration opportunities within its innovation ecosystem, leveraging Sharjah’s advanced infrastructure and commitment to technological excellence.