Dubai, UAE – Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), the vibrant technology park of Sharjah, added more laurels to its crown by winning two prestigious awards at the EurAsia Gulf Excellence Awards 2024, held at the Grand Plaza Mövenpick Hotel in Dubai.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of diplomats, business leaders, and representatives from institutions across the Eurasia and Gulf regions.

SRTIP was awarded the "Excellence in Innovation" award in recognition of its efforts in advancing technology and innovation both regionally and globally. Additionally, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, the CEO of SRTIP, received the "Excellence in Leadership" award for his pioneering contributions to developing the knowledge economy and supporting entrepreneurship initiatives in the UAE.

SRTIP Park: A Global Hub for Innovation

The two awards highlight SRTI Park’s growing status as a global hub for sustainable technology, AI, and life sciences. In his speech at the ceremony, Hussain Al Mahmoudi said: "This award reflects our relentless efforts to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to make the park a leading centre for innovation and technology. It also underscores our role in attracting investments and talent from around the world to support the knowledge economy and achieve sustainable development."

He added: “At SRTIP, we are proud to be an innovation platform that brings together academia, industry, and government. We are committed to supporting startups and research projects that strengthen the UAE’s position as a global destination for innovation."

Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

The awards were based on stringent criteria focusing on impact and innovation. Victor Haruta, the head of the judging panel, praised SRTI Park’s pivotal role in fostering innovation, stating: "SRTI Park serves as a model for supporting innovation and creativity through its outstanding initiatives and pioneering projects."

The ceremony also honoured other notable organizations alongside SRTIP, reflecting the importance of public-private collaboration to promote innovation. The recognition of SRTI Park underscores its role in attracting global companies operating in advanced sectors like sustainable technology and public health.

The recognition is a culmination of SRTIP’s efforts to support the knowledge economy and foster collaboration between the public and private sectors to enhance innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAE.