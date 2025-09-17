Sharjah: Sharjah Coop has won two awards at the Middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2025, taking home honours in the Personalisation – Retail and Big Data – Retail categories.

The supermarket chain was recognised for its successful use of artificial intelligence (AI) to personalise shopping experiences and for building a strong data-driven retail ecosystem.

Sharjah Coop’s AI-powered personalisation platform analyses over 2.3 million monthly interactions from online, in-store, loyalty and marketplace sources. This gives the company a single, accurate view of its 280,000-plus customers, allowing it to predict preferences, improve engagement and increase retention. The platform has helped boost customer lifetime value by 33% and retention rates by 20%.

The company also reported strong business results, including a 15-fold return on investment from multi-channel campaigns, a 49% rise in e-commerce revenue, and a 50% cut in customer acquisition costs.

In addition, Sharjah Coop developed a centralised operating system that combines sales, inventory, supplier data, and customer behaviour into one platform. This provides real-time insights to optimise supply chains and improve decision-making. Its Store Manager mobile app further helps teams fix issues instantly, track performance and improve customer service.

Faisal Khalid Al Nabodah, Manager of Marketing and Public Relations at Sharjah Cooperative Society, said:

“Winning these two prestigious awards is a source of immense pride for Sharjah Cooperative Society and for Sharjah as a whole. It reflects the emirate’s forward-looking vision that blends tradition with innovation. At Sharjah Co-op, we are committed to serving our community by embracing cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data. These advancements allow us to enrich the shopping experience, strengthen customer trust, and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for smart and sustainable retail in the UAE.”The Middle East Technology Excellence Awards celebrate organisations that drive innovation and contribute to the region’s digital growth.

