Winners will be announced during the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

Sharjah: The Sharjah Children's Book Illustration Award, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, has commenced registration for its 12th edition. This highly sought-after award recognises and honours authors and creatives who have contributed significantly to children's literature. The winners will be announced during the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF) in May. Submissions can be made at https://scrf.ae until March 15.

The total prize pool of the award amounts to US 21,000. The first-place winner will receive 8,000, the second-place winner 6,000, and the third-place winner 4,000. In addition, there are three encouragement prizes, each valued at 1,000.

Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SCRF, said: "Innovative and creative illustrations play a pivotal role in the success of children's books. They enrich young readers' lives and play a crucial part in developing their skills, abilities, and talents while instilling an appreciation for beauty, art, and creativity."

She added: “Hence, the award is considered a pivotal event in the emirate, dedicated to nurturing children's literature and inspiring them to read. SBA places great importance on the children and young adult demographic. Therefore, we place great emphasis on content quality and authenticity to ensure that it has a positive impact on children and adolescents.”

She continued: “Throughout its previous editions, the award has discovered artists and titles that have transformed children's books into works of art, meriting their own exhibitions. This effort is supported by SCRF, which annually organises a special exhibition for children's book illustrations, showcasing the works of winners and participants and providing a valuable opportunity for the public to interact with artists and creatives."