Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening economic and investment cooperation with Bangladesh.

This includes enhancing communication between entrepreneurs from both sides through sustained coordination and information exchange on promising opportunities. The aim is to drive trade growth and unlock new prospects for the private sector in Sharjah and its counterpart in Dhaka across various economic sectors.

These remarks were made during a business meeting organised by SCCI in collaboration with the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). The meeting was attended by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; H.E Taskeen Ahmed, President of Dhaka Chamber, and H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

Also present were Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Dr. Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations at SCCI. The meeting also gathered key representatives of major corporations and private sector entities from Sharjah and the UAE, alongside prominent business leaders from Bangladesh.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between SCCI and DCCI to advance commercial ties and bolster economic partnerships between the business communities of both sides.

The agreement underscores the significance of strengthening cooperation between private sector enterprises, integrating efforts to highlight investment opportunities, encouraging continued growth in target markets, and elevating collaboration in specialised trade exhibitions to promote products and services, thereby supporting businesses in both countries.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais extended a warm welcome to the Bangladeshi delegation, underscoring the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to offering a comprehensive support to Bangladeshi businesses and investors to help them grow their operations and achieve sustainable success.

He highlighted the significance of the MoU in establishing enduring strategic partnerships between the business communities of Sharjah and Bangladesh, driving mutual economic objectives, and promoting sustainable growth in both markets.

He also emphasised the importance of collaboration in key strategic sectors such as shipping, export, and logistics, which serve as the backbone of the global economy.

On their part, the Bangladeshi delegation expressed the keen interest of Dhaka’s private sector businesses in strengthening cooperation with its counterpart in Sharjah across various fields and key industries, including e-commerce, medical services, and food manufacturing, all of which play a pivotal role in sustainable development strategies.

The delegation affirmed their commitment to fostering integration and empowering business leaders to expand their operations and commercial activities in Sharjah. This aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance promising partnerships between Sharjah and Bangladesh business communities, particularly in non-oil sectors.

During the meeting, the Sharjah Chamber delivered an introductory presentation highlighting key investment opportunities available in the emirate. These opportunities span strategic sectors, such as logistics, real estate, and medical tourism.

The presentation also spotlighted potential growth areas in technology, export markets, financial services, and e-commerce, offering a comprehensive overview of the emirate’s diverse and dynamic business landscape.