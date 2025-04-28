Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) engaged in discussions with a high-level diplomatic delegation from the State of Kuwait, exploring avenues for enhancing economic and trade relations.

The discussions focused on facilitating the exchange of trade missions and hosting joint business events, thereby fostering mutual investment cooperation across diverse sectors and strengthening partnerships between the two business communities.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, met with H.E Khalid Abdulrahim Al-Zaabi, the Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The meeting was attended by H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Dr. Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations at SCCI, as well as several key officials from both sides.

During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities to develop and enhance economic cooperation and trade ties between Sharjah and Kuwait at the private sector level, and to encourage companies across various sectors to increase the exchange of information on investment prospects.

H.E Al Owais praised the strong fraternal ties between the two countries, which continue to witness significant growth across various sectors, especially in the economic and trade fields.

He noted that that non-oil trade between the UAE and Kuwait reached approximately AED 45.4 billion (USD 12.4 billion) during the first 11 months of 2024, marking a year-on-year growth of 7.2 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

He underlined the significance of sustaining the momentum of economic cooperation and the need to strengthen it by increasing trade exchange and fostering bilateral economic relations across industrial, commercial, and investment sectors.

The Sharjah Chamber briefed the visiting delegation on the investment opportunities available in Sharjah, highlighting the attractive incentives offered by the emirate and its institutions to entrepreneurs from across the globe.

The Chamber pinpointed the multiple advantages that position Sharjah as a prime destination for Kuwaiti companies to establish their business and industrial operations and launch new projects.

He pointed out the emirate’s modern infrastructure, advanced logistics services, flexible regulatory framework, and strategic geographic location, all of which contribute to creating an ideal environment for business growth.