Sharjah - Sharjah Central Mall proudly announces the opening of Zudio’s first store in Sharjah, a landmark addition that brings one of India’s fastest growing fashion brands to the heart of the Emirate. This launch underscores the mall’s commitment to curating a dynamic retail mix that combines global names with homegrown favorites, all under one roof.

The grand opening was marked by an inauguration ceremony attended by senior management from both Line Investments & Property and Zudio, reflecting the significance of this milestone for the region’s retail landscape. Representing Line Investments were Salim M.A., Group Director; Ananth AV, Chief Operating Officer; and Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager - Dubai and Northern Emirates. From Zudio, the event welcomed Leesha Verma, Head of Business Development, TGTL; Aditya Singh, Head of Tanishq Jewellery International Business, Titan; and Ankur Gupta, Head of Corporate Affairs and Growth, Tata Sons, MENA.

With its contemporary design and lifestyle appeal, Sharjah Central has become one of the city’s most vibrant destinations. The arrival of Zudio, Tata Group’s celebrated value-fashion chain, introduces a bold new offering, delivering stylish, trendy, and affordable fashion for men, women, and children of all ages.

The new store is designed with Sharjah’s fashion-forward community in mind, featuring an extensive range of everyday essentials, seasonal highlights, and lifestyle apparel. By blending style with accessibility, Zudio creates a shopping experience that is both fresh and inclusive.

“We are delighted to open our first Sharjah store at Sharjah Central Mall,” said, Mohammed Razwan Abdul Rahman, Assistant Mall Manager “Sharjah Central Mall has always focused on enabling access to a comprehensive retail experience, combining local and international brands and a wide range of choices to cater to each segment of our diverse customer base. Zudio has already established a reputation for trendy yet affordable apparel in India. The launch of the new Zudio store is another step toward offering our fashion-conscious patrons a wide selection of stylish clothing, accessories, and everyday essentials, combining high quality with exceptional value."

Sharjah Central Mall continues to grow as a hub for retail, dining, and entertainment, anchored by leading names such as Lulu Hypermarket and complemented by a wide array of fashion, home, and lifestyle brands. The launch of Zudio continues to serve the mall’s vision to be a destination that reflects both global trends and the evolving needs of Sharjah’s residents.

“Today’s shoppers are looking for destinations that speak to their evolving lifestyles, and our responsibility is to offer experiences that meet this need,” said Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager of Dubai and Northern Emirates “As value-driven fashion continues to dominate retail growth worldwide, the launch of Zudio ensures that Sharjah’s community has access to the same exciting choices that are shaping the global high streets. At Sharjah Central, we are committed to staying ahead of the curve by delivering a mix of brands that truly serve the retail landscape of the Emirate.”

A brand under Tata Group’s Trent Ltd, Zudio opened its first store in India in 2016 and has since expanded to more than 500 locations across the country. With its Sharjah launch, the brand takes another significant step in its international journey, bringing its celebrated “fashion at everyday prices” promise to shoppers in the UAE.

About Sharjah Central

Sharjah Central Mall, a two-level retail and leisure destination, offers an enriching shopping experience to the Sharjah community.

Sharjah Central Mall boasts a total of 40,000 sqm GLA and offers a wide selection of shopping and casual dining restaurants within a food court boasting a street-style design. With a 10,000 sqm hypermarket now open, an upcoming 11–screen cinema, a 3,500 sqm family entertainment center, and 1,254 parking spaces, the mall will become the preferred leisure destination for residents and visitors in the area.

Sharjah Central Mall is strategically located to the north of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in an affluent residential area of Al Samnan surrounded by Al Ghubaiba, Al Shahba, Al Khezamia, Al Tala’a, Mughaidir Suburb, Wasit Suburb, and areas around Sharjah Cultural Square. The mall has straight access from Sharjah University City and is in close proximity of Sharjah International Airport.

About Line Investments and Property LLC:

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise takes projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360-degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.

https://www.lineproperty.com/

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates