Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, received a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC).

The official visit aimed to strengthen strategic cooperation among national entities in the energy sector, review ongoing projects, and discuss prospects for enhancing performance and innovation in future initiatives.

The delegation was headed by H.E. Eng. Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and H.E. Eng. Khamis Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC).They were received by Omar Al Mulla, Chief Officer-Investment at Sharjah Asset Management, and Mohammed bin Essa, Chief Executive Officer – Asset Management, along with a number of senior executives from the company.

The meeting featured a comprehensive review of the frameworks of joint cooperation between Sharjah Asset Management, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and SNOC. Discussions included an analysis of best operational and investment practices aimed at enhancing efficiency and supporting national efforts to achieve energy security and sustainability in the United Arab Emirates.

Omar Al Mulla said:“This meeting represents a strategic step towards strengthening cooperation among leading national entities in the energy sector. It ensures the development of innovative solutions, the enhancement of the performance of vital projects, and supports the UAE’s ongoing journey towards sustainable energy.Sharjah Asset Management believes that effective partnerships between various government and private sector entities are the cornerstone of achieving sustainable economic development at both the emirate and national levels, contributing to the UAE’s clean and renewable energy goals.”

Al Mulla added:“Sharjah Asset Management is committed to strengthening its contribution to the national economy, as its diverse projects account for approximately 3.8% of Sharjah’s GDP, through strategic investments across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, real estate, and services. Our projects and partnerships in the energy sector serve as a model of national integration, alongside our ongoing collaborations with leading institutions, which support the emirate’s vision to become a regional hub for energy and innovation.”

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the importance of continued dialogue and coordination to develop future initiatives and projects that support the UAE’s objectives in energy transition, emission reduction, and enhancing the efficiency of national investments in infrastructure and clean energy.

About Sharjah Asset Management

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. The company seeks to realize its vision of promoting economic and social development and accelerating sustainable economic growth in the emirate, through partnerships with both the public and private sectors. It also encourages investment and strengthens social responsibility by optimizing resource utilization, meeting the needs of Sharjah’s community, and ensuring their sustainable well-being.

— Ends —