Sharjah: His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, inspected the final preparations for the Jubail Markets, which span three different areas within the Emirate of Sharjah: Madam, Dhaid, and Kalba. These markets represent a significant addition to Sharjah's service sectors and will provide comprehensive and high-quality food products to a broader segment of the Emirate's residents and visitors.

During the tour, His Excellency was accompanied by Yousif Al Zaabi, Chief Officer of the Food & Hospitality sector at Sharjah Asset Management, and Humaid Al Aleeli, Manager of the Hospitality Sector at Sharjah Asset Management.

Waleed Al Sayegh emphasized the necessity of maintaining a high work pace to open these markets, as they will constitute a significant addition for residents of various regions in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This aligns with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at strengthening service facilities, meeting the needs of citizens and residents in the region, and providing the best services and livelihoods for all in the Emirate.

The opening of Jubail markets is part of the development plan pursued by Sharjah Asset Management, through which it seeks to open several new markets in the coming period to develop and modernize its capabilities and expand the services it provides to all segments of society. This aligns with the company's active role in enhancing food security.

During the inspection visits, His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh also visited the Shees Market to review the progress of the business.

About Sharjah Asset Management Company:

Sharjah Asset Management Company is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It aims to promote economic and social development, support and accelerate the wheel of the sustainable economy in the Emirate and enhance corporate social responsibility. The company works in partnership with the public and private sectors, focusing on investment resource utilization to meet the needs of the Sharjah community and ensure their sustainable well-being.