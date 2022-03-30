Sharjah: Sharjah Airport won the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ award in the 5 to 15 million passenger per year category and the ‘Voice of the Customer’ accreditation given by the Airports Council International (ACI).

It bagged the accolade at ACI World’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2021, an event sponsored by Amadeus, a leading global travel technology company. The accreditation, on the other hand, was awarded for Sharjah Airport’s initiatives last year to prioritize the needs and listen to the voices of its customers during the pandemic.

H.E. Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “These latest achievements have stemmed from our many exceptional projects launched during this Covid-19 pandemic. Through our initiatives last year, we were able to provide our customers and travelers with the best services while responding to exceptional circumstances and rapid changes in our work environment. The award and the accreditation bring us closer to our vision to become one of the top five airports that provides a unique travel experience in the Middle East. Looking ahead, we will further ramp up our efforts to contribute to Sharjah’s global status as an ideal travel destination.”

H.E. reiterated the airport’s relentless commitment to implement all safety measures and further enhance its services for the benefit of all travelers. This is in line with Sharjah Airport Authority’s mission to provide comprehensive services and a safe and unique travel experience.

The airport won the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ award in the 5 to 15 million passenger per year category at the ACI World’s annual ASQ Awards 2021. A total of 253 airports from around the world took part in the Awards, including nine airports from the Middle East region. The winners were named based on the results of over 370,000 surveys.

“Even amid the persisting challenges of the pandemic, we are proud and heartened by the dedication and commitment demonstrated by Sharjah Airport in ensuring service quality to their passengers. We applaud them for their agility to adopt high service standards in the face of the pandemic. Sharjah Airport’s efforts also demonstrate the resilience and strength of our industry and we appreciate their leadership among the airports in the Middle East,” said ACI Asia-Pacific Director General Stefano Baronci.

The Sharjah Airport also received the ‘Voice of the Customer’ accreditation for its efforts to give top priority to its customers and listen to and act on their feedback and suggestions during the global health crisis. These endeavors are aligned with Sharjah Airport Authority’s directives to raise the airport’s global competitiveness and ensure a high customer satisfaction level.