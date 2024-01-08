Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) announced welcoming the first flight of ‘Fly Oya’ flights, from Tripoli, Libya, to Sharjah Airport during 2024. This is in line with the Authority's ambitious efforts to expand the airport’s list of flight destinations.

The airline will operate a single weekly flight from Mitiga Airport in Tripoli every Wednesday. The Libyan carrier has allocated Airbus A330 for its new flights to and from Sharjah Airport.

In 2023, Sharjah Airport underwent significant growth, unveiling seven new destinations for passengers. This expansion included the initiation of regular passenger flights by three new airline companies. Moreover, three air freight companies commenced weekly flights to Sharjah Airport, enhancing its cargo operations. These strategic advancements were aimed at satisfying increasing passenger demands while supporting the airport's ambitious expansion endeavours.

