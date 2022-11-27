Jeddah, KSA: Shangri-La Jeddah was awarded the World’s Leading New Hotel 2022 at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Ceremony. The prestigious event was held in Muscat, Oman, on November 11, bringing together travel industry leaders from across the globe.

The award was presented to the General Manager of Shangri-La Jeddah, Alexander Blair, in recognition of the hotel’s exceptional performance and unprecedented hospitality services for both leisure and business segments.

Commenting on the occasion, Alexander Blair said, “After being recognized as Saudi Arabia’s Leading New Hotel 2022 on a regional level, and Middle East’s Leading New Hotel 2022, we are honored to receive such an esteemed award at the global Grand Final Ceremony in Oman. Being named the World’s Leading New Hotel 2022. We are obsessed over the customer experience that is exactly the ethos which Shangri-La imbibes and exudes as we set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in Jeddah”

Taking its place as the Kingdom’s premier hospitality destination, Shangri-La Jeddah is home to several extraordinary restaurants serving world-class cuisine where traditional flavours are blended with modern techniques. This includes the all-day culinary experience at The Waterfront Kitchen – offering a panoramic view of the Jeddah waterfront whilst Shang Palace is home to soulful and modern Chinese cuisine, and most recently the hotel unveiled its latest F&B lounge and hotspot, Kaia, bringing a new energy to Jeddah nights with the best residence DJs and elite Pacific rim cuisine.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand celebrates its 29th year anniversary and is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

About Shangri-La, Jeddah

Anchored on the new Jeddah Waterfront along the shores of the Red Sea, Shangri-La Jeddah sets a new standard for luxury in the city. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the hotel invite the outdoors in, and the stylish interiors reflect the endless blue of the sea and sandy beaches right outside.

For more information, please visit: https://www.shangri-la.com/jeddah/shangrila/

