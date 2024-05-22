UAE – In a significant step forward in its sustainability journey, Shangri-La Hotels has partnered UNISOAP UAE, a campaign powered by Goumbook, to recycle soaps in its flagship properties in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Goumbook is the leading social enterprise promoting sustainable living and fostering sustainable practices in the hospitality industry across the GCC.

Every year, hotels in the UAE discard approximately 16 million bars of soap, which can significantly impact landfill waste and environmental degradation. The UNISOAP UAE campaign aims to collect these used soaps, recycle them hygienically, and redistribute the new bars to vulnerable communities, thereby promoting hygiene where it is most needed.

"UNISOAP UAE is proud to expand its reach in a nation rapidly embracing sustainable solutions in every sector, including hospitality," said Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Founder and Managing Director of Goumbook. "Our partnership with Shangri-La Hotels represents a significant stride in environmental conservation, climate action, and global hygiene awareness."

Shangri-La's involvement in the soap recycling project is a key component of its overarching Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, encapsulated by the "Triple S" framework: Stay, Savour, and Shine. This strategy reflects the group's commitment to integrating sustainability into the core of its business operations and enhancing stakeholder engagement.

Nicholas Smith, VP of F&B at Shangri-La and an active ESG member for the group for the MEIA region, stated: "At Shangri-La, our mission is to be the best-loved hospitality group, hosting people to the colorful joys of life in a sustainable manner. This commitment empowers our people, uplifts local communities, nurtures the planet, and celebrates Asian heritage. We have taken significant strides towards this goal. Noteworthy efforts include the 'Friendship City' initiative in Turkey, which provided 300 furnished container homes for earthquake survivors in Hatay. Our collaboration with Make-A-Wish International has raised over $30K contributions on top of granting more than 25 wishes to children with critical illnesses. Additionally, our teams in Mauritius and Abu Dhabi actively contribute to environmental conservation through beach clean-ups, collecting close to a ton of bags of garbage each time, with Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri participating in a project to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 supporting the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy, which seeks to speed up the preservation and restoration of mangrove ecosystems.

The partnership between Shangri-La Hotels and UNISOAP UAE marks a transformative move towards environmental stewardship and community support within the hospitality industry. By recycling discarded soaps and repurposing them for those in need, this initiative not only addresses the significant waste management challenges but also enhances hygiene access for vulnerable populations.

