Sharjah, Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’ announced today that it has won the 2023 International Business Awards (IBA) Bronze Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in Rome, Italy, in recognition of the Authority exemplary departmental performance in this category.

The IBAs are a prestigious awards program that honour excellence in business worldwide. The Customer Service Department of the Year is presented to companies that demonstrate exceptional performance in providing customer service and building client rapport, leveraging the use of novel technologies and techniques to increase growth and satisfaction metrics.

‘Shams’ was recognised for its innovative and highly driven customer-centric approach to customer service, offering a wide range of services to customers, including business setup, licensing, and office space. ‘Shams’ additionally employs a dedicated and trained customer service team available 24/7 to assist customers with their needs.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from the International Business Awards,” said Rashid Sahouh, Director of Operations at Sharjah Media City (Shams). “This award is a testament to the hard work and diligence of our customer service team. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service and are proud to be recognised for our efforts.”

“‘Shams’ is a customer-oriented and results-driven company, operating at nothing short of excellence. We at ‘Shams’ continue to prioritise our different client bases, formulating strategies to best serve individual needs.” – He added.

About Sharjah Media City-Shams:

Sharjah Media City-Shams (Shams) is a leading media hub in the United Arab Emirates. Shams provides a wide range of services to media companies, including business setup, licensing, and office space. Shams also has a dedicated customer service team that is available 24/7 to assist customers with their needs.

About the International Business Awards

The International Business Awards (IBAs) are a prestigious awards program that honors excellence in business worldwide. The IBAs are presented in a wide range of categories, including customer service, marketing, product development, and innovation.