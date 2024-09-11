Recently announced bridge in collaboration with RTA will provide direct entry/exit points to the district, cutting down travel time from 12 to three minutes.

Dubai, UAE: Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour, has revealed stunning new renders of its Dubai Harbour Residences project, bringing to life the limited collection of premium apartment and penthouse residences set to be built at the heart of Dubai Harbour. Along with these striking new images, Shamal has also unveiled more details about the project including the range of amenities residents will have access to.

A visionary development

Dubai Harbour Residences blends contemporary architecture with the timeless allure of beachfront living. The newly revealed renders showcase the meticulously designed exterior, beautiful community spaces, and sophisticated apartments and penthouses, offering an unparalleled living experience. With sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf, the iconic Dubai skyline, and the extraordinary harbour marinas just a stone’s throw away, residents can experience a unique beachfront lifestyle offering, in the world’s most dynamic city.

The first beachfront low rise living experience in Dubai Harbour

Dubai Harbour Residences introduces a rare concept in luxury living with its low-rise community-focused design, where apartments are thoughtfully distributed across eight floors. This approach fosters a sense of intimacy and exclusivity, creating a close-knit environment. The low-rise structure allows for more personalised living spaces, abundant natural light, and enhanced privacy, while maintaining a connection to the surrounding maritime landscape. Residents will enjoy the best of both worlds - a tranquil, residential ambiance but with easy access to the vibrant energy and amenities of Dubai Harbour and all it has to offer. Within the residences, there will be 345 units including one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments, and penthouses.

Modern cutting-edge and curated living spaces

The reception and lobby areas have been designed to impress from the moment residents and guests step inside. With soaring ceilings, sleek marble floors, and carefully curated art pieces, the space exudes a sense of premium living. The lobby's design blends contemporary aesthetics with warm, inviting tones and nautical colour palettes, creating an atmosphere that is both luxurious and welcoming. High-end furnishings, bespoke lighting fixtures and impeccable textures and finishings add to the sophisticated ambiance, while the grand entrance sets the tone for the exceptional living experience that awaits.

World-class amenities

An exceptional array of wellness options, dedicated family spaces, and personalised services will cater to the diverse needs of residents. The development features a rooftop adult-only infinity pool with outdoor dining area, state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga studio, hairdresser, beauty salon, and serene spa facilities designed to promote relaxation and well-being. For families, the community includes specially designed play areas, a children’s pool, learning area, and family lounges where parents and children can bond in a safe, nurturing environment. Residents will also benefit from a range of personalised services, including 24/7 concierge assistance and valet parking, ensuring a lifestyle of convenience and comfort.

Continued enhancement of Dubai Harbour

The Dubai Harbour Residences development is part of Shamal’s long-term investment strategy and commitment to creating new vibrant communities, as it continues to enhance the amenities and facilities in and around Dubai Harbour to bring premium beachfront and maritime lifestyle to residents. Located at the intersection of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island, the destination is within easy reach from the city’s world-famous attractions and includes the region’s largest marina, featuring close to 700 berths that can accommodate yachts up to 160m. As well as the new 1500-metre bridge providing direct access on and off the district, Shamal is delivering a range of enhancements across Dubai Harbour as part of its plans to offer the best integrated community in terms of quality of life and the well-being of residents and visitors.

"Dubai Harbour Residences is our first residential project at Dubai Harbour and is a bold statement of our commitment to creating extraordinary living experiences and new vibrant communities. The project promises to provide residents with a beachfront living unlike any other in the market,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal Holding, Owner and Curator of Dubai Harbour. “This development is designed for the discerning buyer who is aspiring for prestige, and demands not just a home, but a lifestyle. Our vision is to create a unique space where residents can feel part of a community, enjoy the best of Dubai’s culture and have maritime experiences right at their doorstep. Dubai Harbour is the region’s most unique lifestyle offering and the new residences will be a perfect addition.”

Leading Dubai-based developer H&H Development has nearly two decades of experience creating upscale projects in the UAE and is working closely with Shamal Holding as the development manager. Miltos Bosinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H Development, added, “Dubai Harbour Residences is perfectly located in the heart of Dubai, and is designed to cater to both individuals and families seeking a refined beachfront lifestyle with an urban feel. The newly released visuals offer a preview of the development’s exceptional design and comfort, showcasing an exclusive low-rise community. This unique enclave combines the best of both worlds, providing a serene and stylish development amidst the dynamic energy of Dubai Harbour.”

Internationally acclaimed Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei, famed for its innovative approach to architecture, has led on the project design. "Our vision for Dubai Harbour Residences was to create a harmonious blend of modern luxury and the natural beauty of the waterfront," said Dr. Fadi Jabri, Regional Head/CEO of Nikken Sekkei Dubai FZ-LLC. "We've incorporated sleek, contemporary designs that maximise natural light and offer unparalleled panoramic views of the beach and sea. Every element has been thoughtfully crafted to provide residents with a serene and sophisticated living experience that reflects the dynamic spirit of Dubai."

For more information, please visit: https://www.dubaiharbourresidences.com/

About Dubai Harbour

Dubai Harbour is an extraordinary seafront residential district, inspired by our connection to the sea, designed for a maritime lifestyle. The district’s unique backdrop, iconic vista, and accessible location are combined with a wide range of living, retail, and hospitality choices, as well as comprehensive berthing facilities, making it the region’s most unique lifestyle offering. Dubai Harbour sits just over 30km from both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) and is within easy reach from the city’s world-famous attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, and Expo City.

Dubai Harbour is home to some of the most iconic destinations in Dubai, including Dubai Harbour Marinas, the region’s largest marina, the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, a world-class facility comprising two purpose built terminal buildings, and Skydive Dubai. Dubai Harbour was voted as winner of the World’s Best New Cruise Development at the 1st annual World Cruise Awards 2021. Recently, Dubai Harbour Marinas also received the 5 Gold Anchor accreditation, along with prestigious titles for Clean Marinas and Super Yacht Ready by The Yacht Harbour Association. The region’s largest marina achieved an unprecedented feat of securing all three accreditations, not only on its very first try, but simultaneously, marking a world-first achievement under The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA).

As a one-of-a-kind destination, Dubai Harbour continues to attract a wide range of locally and internationally renowned events all year round, including the Dubai International Boat Show. The events play a key role in rekindling the city’s connection to the sea, providing additional ways for people to experience their own maritime journey.

As the owning company and curator, Shamal Holding is investing its resources to be the driving force behind making Dubai Harbour an exceptional seafront district.

For more info, please visit: dubaiharbour.com

About H&H Development

H&H Development, founded in 2007, has since evolved into a prominent developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai's real estate market with a rapidly expanding portfolio. The company specialises in offering customised, comprehensive turnkey developments, with a vision to transform modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality, backed by cutting-edge design.

The development of the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai DIFC, and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, two premium landmarks in the city's hospitality sector, exemplifies H&H's approach to crafting opulent experiences. The company's further projects, including Alia Developments DIFC and Eden House, also exhibit H&H's commitment to excellence in development.

Visit www.h-h.ae to know more.

About Nikken Sekkei

Nikken Sekkei, established in 1900, is a comprehensive consulting firm incorporated in Japan providing worldwide integrated services in city and urban planning, built environment design, landscape design, and professional consulting services, as well as specialist consulting in sustainability and urban research.

