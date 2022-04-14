Enterie is now present in over 80 markets, including the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Shamal Communications, an independent, full-service public relations consultancy based in Dubai, has joined Enterie, a leading international PR network dedicated to tech-focused, innovative brands and companies worldwide.

The network, which was established in 2017, covers more than 80 markets and has a network of specialised technology PR agencies covering Europe, the US, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With the appointment of Shamal, the network now has representation in key global markets, which will be mutually beneficial for both parties.

Michal Rakowski, the Chief Network Officer at Enterie, said: “We believe in a very localised and tailored approach to brand communication. With a strong English and Arabic media presence and excellent knowledge and connections in the region, Shamal Communications provides the necessary expertise for our members who have clients looking to enter the dynamic GCC region.

“Digital transformation in the Middle East has progressed rapidly and has seen the adoption of new technology accelerated because of the pandemic. With the support of Shamal, we believe our global network of clients at the cutting edge of innovation will be ideally placed to support the growth of this sector in the region.

“We have been looking for a partner in the GCC to support our clients for some time; we have now found the perfect fit with Shamal.”

Established in 2004 by co-founders and managing partners Nathalie Visele and Steven Jones, Shamal is a bespoke boutique agency based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The agency has an extensive client portfolio across hospitality and tourism, real estate, healthcare, facilities management, retail, energy, and sustainability sectors.

Nathalie Visele, Director at Shamal Communications, said: “We look forward to working with colleagues from around the network. Enterie’s global reach provides our clients with an excellent opportunity to improve awareness in key overseas markets. In addition, having access to some of the leading technology agencies from around the world will allow us to keep abreast of the latest market trends and the impact this is having on the sector.”

According to Strategy&, part of the PwC network, GCC countries have recorded strong digital sector growth over the last decade and now have the opportunity to move from being digital adopters to becoming disrupters, hosting powerful local companies, institutions, and talent. Furthermore, the consulting company also revealed the move from adopter to disruptor could add US$138 billion to regional GDP.

“There is a fantastic opportunity in the GCC tech sphere, and Shamal’s understanding of the market will be vital to our client’s success. In addition, their knowledge of a range of other sectors will be a valuable addition to our network, particularly with marquee launches and events taking place in the coming months and years,” concluded Rakowski.

About Enterie

Enterie is a global network of tech-focused, independent PR agencies. Established in 2017 in Warsaw, Poland, now covers 80+ markets, including the US and EMEA. It believes in a tailored approach based on local expertise, to help companies build up reputation and reach the right audience both on their local market and abroad. The network specialises in international & digital enterprises, fintech, IT, e-commerce, investments, online marketing, and sustainable businesses, among others. As one of the first global PR networks, Enterie has established a “PR as a Service” tool - EnterieGO, a press release distribution platform. For more information, go to https://enterie.com/

About Shamal Communications

Shamal Communications is a leading independent, full-service public relations consultancy based in Dubai. It delivers strategic, focused, creative and cost-effective English-Arabic communications solutions that enable clients to successfully position their businesses and brands. It was established in 2004 by co-founders and managing partners Steven Jones and Nathalie Visele. While very efficient in the technology sector, Shamal manages an extensive client portfolio across hospitality and tourism, real estate, pharmaceuticals, facilities management, leisure, retail, energy and sustainability sectors. For more information, go to https://www.shamalcomms.com/

Media contact:

NATHALIE VISELE

Director

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: nathalie.visele@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com