Shakespeare Communications, a boutique PR firm based in Dubai, is thrilled to announce its newest client, Krypton Global Investment Consultants LLC (KGI).

KGI is a leading consulting firm headquartered in the UAE, with additional offices in Mumbai and London, and ambitious plans to expand into the US and Southeast Asia.

The latest client win adds another exciting company to Shakespeare Communication’s ever-growing roster, as it reflects on continuously achieving fantastic results for a range of companies from fast food outlets to private banks.

Specialising in strategic investment advisory services for high net worth individuals (HNIs), KGI has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, offering a comprehensive suite of services including international real estate transactions, property management, relocation, second passport and residence solutions and more.

KGI’s mission is to shift investment paradigms in the HNWI segment, providing clients with the tools and opportunities to grow and protect their wealth on a global scale. Despite being only five years old, KGI has already garnered prestigious accolades, including the ‘International Property Consultant of the Year’ award at the Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards 2020 hosted by CNN, and the ‘Business Excellence Award’ by Corporate Visions in 2021.

Ananda Shakespeare, Founder and CEO of Shakespeare Communications, shares her excitement about the partnership: "We are delighted to welcome Krypton Global Investment Consultants to our client roster. KGI is a remarkable company which has quickly made a significant impact in the investment advisory space. Its commitment to excellence and innovative approach aligns perfectly with our values at Shakespeare Comms. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to enhance both its brand presence and support its growth ambitions."

KGI’s renowned expertise in providing reliable, transparent and customised solutions has earned it a stellar reputation among local and international clients. Its deep market insights and strategic advisory services have been instrumental in helping clients navigate the complexities of global markets, identify lucrative investment opportunities and optimise their portfolios. The firm’s dedicated team of professionals, including tax consultants, mortgage lenders and lawyers, ensures every aspect of the investment process is handled seamlessly from start to finish.

Shakespeare Communications is excited to embark on this journey with KGI, bringing its story to the forefront and helping the company reach new heights in the global investment landscape.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ananda Shakespeare

Shakespeare Communications

00 971 50 296 0503

ananda@shakespearecomms.com

www.shakespearecomms.com