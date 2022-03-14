Dubai, United Arab Emirates – St. George’s University, Grenada, has announced it is accepting applications for its August 2022 intake from prospective medical students from the MENA region. With the university’s January admissions program now closed, prospective students still have the opportunity to kick-start their medical education at the start of the next academic year.

The institution currently runs three intakes per year – in January, April and August – offering students of each cohort various advantages. Those joining in August benefit from alignment with the global academic year, as well immersion in the medical school program following completion of their final exams, and receiving of results during the summer. Students can opt to start their journey to becoming a doctor at the True Blue campus in Grenada in August, or slightly later in September, when taking the UK or India pathways on offer at SGU.

“With plenty of options for students to begin their medical education with us during 2022, we are looking forward to receiving applications from students located in the Middle East and North Africa region to join over 300 SGU current students and graduates from MENA” says Amy Lobl, Recruitment Director for St. George’s University in MENA. “Our rolling admissions conducted across three annual intakes throughout the academic year, combined with clinical education options at one of over 75 leading hospitals and health centers we are affiliated with in the US and UK are just two examples of the many ways we support our students on their journey to becoming a doctor” Amy concludes.

St. George’s University School of Medicine provides a diverse, multicultural and international environment that empowers students to learn the medical knowledge, clinical skills and professional behaviors to participate in healthcare delivery to people across the world.

