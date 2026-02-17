Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai has produced global aviation giants, fintech disruptors and e-commerce powerhouses. Now, it is setting its sights on creating the next billion-dollar real estate technology company. REACH Middle East has cherry-picked seven innovative start-ups with a real chance of becoming a homegrown unicorn. The finalists have each received financial backing and were narrowed down from nearly 100 entries.

Endorsed by the Dubai Land Department, Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Campus (Dtec) and backed by global venture platform Second Century Ventures, the eight-month accelerator will nurture a technology cohort and scale opportunities for company founders solving real-world challenges.

The chosen businesses are striving to make a meaningful difference to real estate services in the UAE, as well as Saudi Arabia and India. In the UAE alone, the proptech and digital real estate services market is estimated at over $5 billion and growing at 17% per year.

Siddiq Farid, Managing Director of REACH Middle East, said: “This programme brings together strategic influence and financial support to spur innovation within the real estate sector. With the robust backing of Dubai Land Department and Second Century Ventures, as well as world-class industry mentors, the programme provides our cohort companies with the very best chance of becoming future unicorns.”

Collectively, the selected start-ups represent solutions across digital services, AI-driven brokerage tools, immersive sales technology, rental innovation and construction finance – all sectors that are primed for rapid scale in the GCC. With record transaction volumes, rapid digitisation and strong investor appetite, the accelerator directly supports the demands of the market and the goals of the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

REACH provides a proven framework, financial backing, tailored mentorship, enhanced network and investor access, long-term alumni support and access to a global proptech community. Since 2019, REACH has supported more than 300 companies worldwide.

Farid added, “Silicon Valley and Europe have produced household name technology giants, but as Dubai attracts capital, talent and innovation, we are banking on the next big proptech success story coming from right here in the Gulf.”

Companies accepted to the 2026 REACH Middle East programme include:

Asano: a real estate development intelligence platform that unifies financial, development and spatial data to improve capital planning across large-scale real estate projects

Coraly: an AI-powered growth platform for real estate agencies

Fixit: an AI employee solution for real estate sales, helping agencies sell faster and smarter

HoloX: creator of digital twins for off-plan real estate sales, transforming complex master plans into interactive 3D experiences

Rewa: a platform that turns rental payments into rewarding financial experiences for tenants, while enabling landlords and property managers to collect rent digitally

Takeem: a digital rental platform to simplify processes, save upfront fees, pre-qualify tenants and de-risk landlord investments by protecting rental income

Watad: an AI-powered building materials procurement platform with embedded finance

​​About REACH Middle East

REACH Middle East is designed to accelerate high-growth real estate technology startups across the region. The programme leverages the government support of the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the (NAR) National Association of Realtors’® global network of member practitioners, and Second Century Venture’s portfolio of companies to support founders in scaling market-ready real estate innovations.

Built with a founder-first philosophy, REACH Middle East operates on the belief that startup success equals programme success. The programme offers a comprehensive framework covering startup sourcing, tailored mentorship, market access, and long-term alumni engagement.