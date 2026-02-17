UAE-based Yas Holding has announced that its real estate development arm Taraf has signed up Hassan Allam Construction as the main contractor for its luxury Karl Lagerfeld Villas project in Dubai.

Located in a prime residential setting Meydan, the project represents a refined interpretation of contemporary villa living, combining architectural elegance with meticulous detailing and a lifestyle-driven masterplan.

It is designed to offer residents privacy, exclusivity and a heightened sense of place through bespoke finishes, carefully curated outdoor spaces and a strong emphasis on design quality, said the developer in a statement.

The appointment of Hassan Allam Construction marks a key milestone in the delivery of Karl Lagerfeld Villas by Taraf, reinforcing the project’s positioning as a benchmark for refined residential living and underscoring Taraf’s commitment to partnering with globally respected contractors to realise its vision.

The contract reflects Hassan Allam Holding's commitment to expanding its footprint in the UAE and GCC, underpinned by nearly nine decades of experience.

Renowned for its technical expertise, disciplined execution and international quality standards, the Group, through Hassan Allam Construction brings integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities, making it a strong partner for Taraf’s design-led luxury developments, it stated.

Taraf is a design-led real estate developer focused on creating thoughtfully curated residential communities defined by architectural integrity, craftsmanship and long-term value.

On the new contract, Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, said: "We are pleased to appoint Hassan Allam Construction as the main contractor for Karl Lagerfeld Villas. HAC’s long-standing reputation, technical strength and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with Taraf’s vision for this landmark development."

"This partnership ensures the highest standards of construction quality as we bring an iconic residential concept to life," she stated.

On the contract win, CEO Hassan Allam said “We are proud to collaborate with Taraf on the delivery of Karl Lagerfeld Villas, a project defined by a strong design vision and exceptional quality benchmarks."

"This partnership reflects a shared commitment to disciplined execution and construction excellence, and we look forward to applying our expertise to deliver a development that sets new standards for luxury villa living in the UAE," he added.

