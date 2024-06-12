Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced plans for a ServiceNow UAE Cloud, hosted on Microsoft Azure. The company confirmed that the active build of the cloud region is underway, with a targeted delivery window in the first half of 2025.

The cloud offering is in line with ServiceNow’s commitment to meeting the business transformation requirements of all business entities in the UAE, both public and private sector. ServiceNow will host its UAE cloud on Azure as part of the company’s ongoing expansion of its global strategic alliance with Microsoft, which began in 2019.

“ServiceNow’s UAE Cloud will accelerate the delivery and adoption of ServiceNow’s intelligent platform for end-to-end business transformation for the UAE; particularly across government, financial services, energy, and telecom sectors. Upon launch of the UAE Cloud, our customers will be able to transform their operations and empower their employees like never before,” said Mark Ackerman, Area Vice President, Middle East and Africa at ServiceNow.

“ServiceNow’s hosting of its cloud on Azure in the UAE is a valuable step in supporting the nation’s digital innovators and the business transformation goals of our customers,” said Ahmed Hamzawy, Global Partner Solutions Lead for Microsoft UAE. “Our timely partnership with ServiceNow enables UAE entities to embrace digital transformation with a focus on compliance, security and agility, and we believe there has never been a more important time to optimize the strength of this integration.”

With ServiceNow’s single, trusted AI and data platform, customers can realize the full potential of AI across their business, fast. With generative AI (GenAI) embedded directly into the Now Platform, customers get out-of-the-box intelligence to support their business transformation. Today’s announcement also follows the March availability of the Now Platform in Arabic — another step in ServiceNow’s ongoing investment in the UAE and Middle Eastern region.

ServiceNow and Microsoft most recently expanded their partnership by combining two of the industry-leading GenAI capabilities, ServiceNow Now Assist and Microsoft Copilot into one seamless enterprise experience to enhance customer choice and flexibility. Together, ServiceNow and Microsoft will help enterprise and government customers accelerate their digital transformation, creating great experiences and unlocking productivity.

Learn more about ServiceNow's latest GenAI solutions to power enterprise-wide productivity and innovation.

