ServeU LLC, a leading facilities management (FM) solutions provider in the UAE and a subsidiary of Union Properties, has announced its partnership with Microsoft to upgrade their Computer-Aided Facilities Management (CAFM) system. The company has also revealed its partnership with NSquareXperts, in order to configure and customize its Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Services. The new partnerships are in line with the company’s vision to diversify and enhance their services in the FM industry.

The partnership with Microsoft comes as a significant achievement, making ServeU one of the first FM companies in the region to utilize Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Services to manage a 6,500+ workforce, while also establishing a long-term commitment with Microsoft to upgrade all systems to Microsoft Dynamics. Additionally, ServeU also hired NSquareXperts as their partner to configure the services platform to automate their existing operations, such as generation of planned preventive tasks, scheduling work forces for both hard and soft services, and integrating the Microsoft System with finance, procurement, HR, and customer service.

ServeU’s CAFM System aims to focus more on automation and client self-service. The company has been using MicrosoftDynamics as an ERP System for several years, and this recent upgrade is part of a long-term plan to upgrade other company systems to MicrosoftDynamics which includes, transportation management, IoT systems, training systems and Microsoft Guides. This will work as a mixed reality technology application that provides employees with 3D instructions to enhance thier workflow.

Gary Reader, General Manager of ServeU, said: “Our goal as a company is to keep improving and developing new and existing solutions. ServeU has already been using Microsoft Field Services for more than a year for its B2C Division. However, our recent partnership with Microsoft is set to enhance our position in the industry, as well as manage the massive workforce, especially when it comes to automation and client self-service . We are at an age where software technology is utilized in almost all the sectors, and it is necessary for the FM industry to adapt to this change. As facility management encompasses multiple disciplines that influence an organization’s efficiency and productivity, we believe that this partnership will enable us to drive effective strategic, tactical, and operational FM principles across the UAE.”

In addition, ServeU is developing a B2B customer app on the same Microsoft System, making it a first-of-its-kind concept in the B2B FM industry. Similarly, ServeU's B2C division, ServeU Essentials, has also been using Field Service for some time, and the company has already built a fully-automated customer app on the system, which has been a big success for the firm.

Haider Salloum, Small, Medium and Corporate Director at Microsoft UAE, said: “We are looking forward to this partnership and providing our services to ServeU. As an FMservice provider, ServeU has been in the industry for years, and their vast experience has translated into designing and developing smart and efficient models that deliver flexible and productive solutions. We are delighted that ServeU chose Microsoft Dynamics for their system upgrade.”

KiritMandavgane, Vice President Strategy of NSquareXperts, stated: “We envision our partnership to make the Microsoft upgrade process simpler and faster. ServeU's CAFM services have always stood out from other frameworks, and we look forward to seeing how this new upgrade will improve its current offerings, and guarantee our complete assistance in configuring and customizing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Services for the company”

The UAE Facility Management market is expected to grow further and register a CAGR of 8.50 per cent, over the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. Infrastructure development projects have increased across the UAE for economic growth, requiring allied FM services as well. ServeU, in line with these ongoing changes in the region, has taken several initiatives to provide a seamless experience for its workforce and end-users. The latest partnership with Microsoft and NSquareXperts is certain to enhance its CAFM services and ensure improved productivity.

