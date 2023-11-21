Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Development, part of Majid Al Futtaim, today announced the launch of Serenity Mansions, a new addition to the selection of ultra-luxury neighbourhoods situated at Tilal Al Ghaf, the lifestyle destination creator’s flagship community in Dubai.

The new neighborhood features 106 exquisitely designed mansions, varying between six to seven-bedroom villas and can be customised as per the buyer’s individual needs. Embodying the epitome of unparalleled sophistication and refined living, the neighbourhood harmoniously merges opulence and exclusivity, catering to the refined tastes of the most discerning clientele.

An architectural masterpiece created to redefine luxury living, Serenity Mansions was designed in collaboration with a team of world-renowned architects and consultants, including the innovative residential design approach of multi-award-winning architectural firms SAOTA and Nabil Gholam, and the revered interior design expertise of BLINK Design, known for its work on the world's most luxurious hotels.

Hawazen Esber, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Development, commented: “Serenity Mansions is more than just a luxury neighbourhood. It represents an exceptional new era of luxury living tailored to Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals who are progressively looking for exceptional and unique experiences across every aspect of their lives.

“Together with SAOTA, Nabil Gholam and BLINK, we have painstakingly crafted every aspect of this neighbourhood, meticulously considering even the finest details to ensure Serenity Mansions elevates the concept of luxury living to unprecedented heights and sets new benchmarks in sophistication and refinement. With a persuasive combination of amplified aesthetic impact and layouts that reflect buyers’ individual tastes, we have created a product steeped in the utmost design excellence.”

Offering a selection of three villa types, ARA, AYLA and LUNA, Serenity Mansions presents buyers with an array of design concepts that expertly blends indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a seamless and fluid design that blurs the boundaries between the two.

Taking inspiration from the local landscape, the most striking feature of ARA and AYLA is its relationship to the natural world. Offering a choice between two facades, Earth and Wave, each with its distinct character and captivating aesthetics, these villas employ a combination of contemporary architecture and ancient materials to enhance, rather than dominate, the surrounding landscapes. Stone cladding, textured paint, wooden doors, and accent metal evoke a sense of understated luxury, with lush greenery, trellised elements and foliage adorning various facets of the façades and adding a touch of natural splendour. This juxtaposition of design approaches creates a sense of timelessness that permeates the entire house, complimented by a commitment to luxury minimalism without sacrificing comfort or style.

The interior design concepts by BLINK Design are created to bring the essence of a luxury retreat into the more intimate setting of a home, with the Writer’s House drawing inspiration from the spirit of literature to create a design aesthetic that is clean and delicate yet rich in detail, while the Artist’s House offers a more artistic sense throughout the space with a softer feminine touch and understated luxury atmosphere. Parquet flooring sweeps across the space, complemented by modernised stone-accented walls which add a hint of timeless elegance, while bold lighting fixtures and modern chandeliers illuminate the rooms. The combination of wood and marble finishes adds a touch of opulence, elevating the overall aesthetic to new heights. High ceilings create an airy atmosphere and sense of grandeur, complemented by full windows that open into expansive balconies, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.

A centripetal house, LUNA is designed around a central, singular element, a circular courtyard. A flexible space drawing people towards its climatically comfortable and generously sized dimensions, the circular courtyard allows light and air to flow into the surrounding spaces in a nuanced way, creating a beautiful and natural environment. It also provides a secluded outdoor space that maintains a high degree of privacy, allowing for outdoor activities and relaxation in complete comfort. The circular shape of the villa is made to represent unity, wholeness, and infinity while creating a sense of balance, harmony, and movement in its design. On the façade, the juxtaposition of curved and straight lines creates tension, generating contemporary monumentality.

ARA, the largest of the three villa types, spans across four floors, each mansion features impressive double-height formal living and dining areas, a modern fully equipped show kitchen, an outdoor breakfast area, a penthouse suite with a walk-in closet, a home theatre, home gym and spa, a swimming pool and hot tub, and a 4-car indoor garage. Other appealing benefits include a stunning Zen Garden, additional outdoor dining and living areas, a back kitchen and pantry, wine cellar, laundry, maid’s room, storage spaces, and a lift for seamless movement between floors.

As can be expected from Majid Al Futtaim Development, which has become synonymous with its commitment to the delivery of increasingly innovative customer-centric solutions designed to enhance the everyday experience of everyone who lives, works, and plays at its outstanding destinations, buyers can tailor their home to suit their individual lifestyle needs and unique sense of style. Each mansion has a suite of advanc­ed customisation options, including a choice of high-quality façades and interior finishes, distinct landscaping aesthetics and flexible layouts.

About Tilal Al Ghaf

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, providing a contemporary and luxurious resort-like living experience. Nestled in the heart of new Dubai, with a stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches at its heart, Tilal Al Ghaf balances luxury resort-style living with a fresh urban feeling. With its exceptional amenities, unique architectural design and unparalleled attention to detail, every home in Tilal Al Ghaf is created with the customer in mind.

Staying true to Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, the community features walkable neighbourhoods connected by a meticulously crafted network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails. A world of culinary experiences, signature Majid Al Futtaim retail selection and a world-renowned school is never more than a short stroll away.

www.tilalalghaf.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com/en

About Majid Al Futtaim Development

With over 25 years of expertise contributing to the future of cities across the Middle East and North Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Development is the Developer of Choice for the region’s communities, shopping malls, offices and hotels.

Majid Al Futtaim Development leverages innovation, sustainable practices, and human-centricity to create a diverse portfolio of world class mixed-use developments that offer exceptional amenities and timeless experiences, with a holistic approach to placemaking at the forefront of the design process. This portfolio includes flagship communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Mouj in Oman, and Waterfront City and Business Park in Lebanon.

With a proven track record of redefining cities and creating unforgettable memories, Majid Al Futtaim Development is also the driving force behind the development of major landmarks across the region such as Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Oman and City Centre Deira, Dubai’s first large-scale, mixed-use shopping destination.

