Serco and Climatize collaborate to create ‘first in market offering’ to accelerate ESG drive

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: International public services company, Serco has acquired multi-award-winning sustainability and engineering consultancy Climatize, in a move that will further strengthen the firm’s end-to-end capabilities to empower governments and businesses to achieve their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals and impact a better future.

This strategic acquisition solidifies Serco’s commitment to delivering top-tier sustainability and environmental services within and beyond the built environment sector, with the announcement taking place one year on from the successful launch of its Advisory with Purpose division.

Creating a unique ‘first in market’ offering, the acquisition will blend the best of Serco’s international capabilities, regional network and expertise with the specialist skills and real-world operational experience from Climatize. Governments and businesses alike will now be able to benefit from a unique offering to the Middle East, with the acquisition being part of the company’s ongoing strategy to lead with purpose, embedding a sustainability-driven mindset in the heart of the work it does.

Founded in 2018, UAE-based Climatize, an ecological leader in green building engineering and sustainability strategies, will bring a wealth of consultancy-based services to Serco, including net zero and green building consultancy, life cycle assessments, resource efficiency management and integrations of green technologies. With an aim to elevate its clients to responsible stewards, the acquisition will ultimately help clients to meet their ESG commitments.

Additionally, organisations will be able to show their commitments in a way that also enables them to reduce operational costs through digital asset management, impacting a better future for citizens and residents by providing customer experience expertise, all whilst enabling clients to reach their net zero ambitions.

The move is not only expected to grow the capabilities of Serco in the region, but it is also expected to create further employment opportunities in market, as part of Serco’s ongoing commitment to live by its focus of bringing national visions to life.

The acquisition is a first for Serco’s Advisory with Purpose division, which has enjoyed a very successful first year following its launch in early 2023. The acquisition is timely as the region is ever-more focused on the environmental agenda in in the wake of COP28.

Commenting on the acquisition Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, said:

“Sustainability and leading with purpose is no longer simply a choice, it’s an imperative. Doing the right thing is ingrained in each and everyone one of us here at Serco, and we are excited that our ethos has been matched in the team at Climatize. With this acquisition, we will not only be able to bolster our advisory capabilities, but we will actively be able to help governments and organisations to accelerate their journey towards net zero, providing a greater suite of ‘end-to-end’ services that benefits both the business and the planet, impacting a better future.

“Engi and the team at Climatize have a relentless passion for what they do, and we’re excited to harness their expertise in purpose-driven sustainability so that we can continue to grow and cement our market position as leaders in our field. 2024 is a pivotal year for us, and we’re thrilled to welcome Climatize to the Serco family as our commitment to sustainability goes from strength to strength.”

Echoing Phil’s thoughts, Engi Jaber, Managing Director of Climatize, commented: “We’ve always had grand ambitions to scale and grow our offering in 2024, and we’re proud to have started the year strong. As soon as we met the team at Serco, we knew that we had a shared passion and culture when it comes to advancing sustainability efforts. The acquisition will enable us to enhance our ability to contribute to more impactful and innovative solutions, whilst expanding our footprint into new markets and sectors, ensuring that the team remains at the forefront of industry advancements.

“Together with Serco, we are entering a new phase of growth and innovation. 2024 is a transformative year for us, COP28 helped put climate change firmly on the agenda – and so we’re looking forward to working hand in hand as part of Serco to bring our unique expertise to governments and organisations to make operating with purpose a business imperative.”

About Serco

Serco brings together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to create innovative solutions that make positive impact and address some of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the modern world.

With a primary focus on serving governments around the world, Serco’s operations in the Middle East span defence, space, transport, healthcare, justice and immigration, and government services. Our core capabilities include service design and advisory, resourcing, complex programme management, systems integration, customer experience and asset and facilities management.

Serco’s capability is underpinned by a unique service operating model which fosters a collaborative approach to working with customers and ecosystem partners. Drawing on our global data and insights, Serco embraces a system-wide approach to the discovery, design and delivery of end-to-end service solutions through our unique service design methodology, the Delivery Pathway.

Serco has over 4,500 people in the Middle East, with operations across the United Arab Emirates, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iraq. We are committed to forming long term partnerships and supporting our customers to deliver on their long-term visions.

More information can be found at www.serco.com/ME

About Climatize

Climatize is one of the region’s most highly regarded and award-winning sustainability consultancies offering expert net zero and climate change advisory in parallel with enviro-socio-economic engineering consultancy services for the built environment. Our comprehensive list of specialties is selected in line with our beliefs on how we can best service the environment and standby our commitment to deliver positive impact to the planet and people. Our line of services extends to cover: Regulatory advisory, sustainable built environment and communities design engineering, asset and certification management, building physics and performance analysis, independent building commissioning and WELL performance testing, environmental studies and research, decarbonization, energy-efficient, circular economy and climate-resilience and regenerative consultancy, green corporate and supply chain strategy- ESG advisory and reporting, among others.

More information can be found at www.climatize.ae