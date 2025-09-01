Dubai, UAE – Seraya, the Dubai-based hospitality startup creating a new standard in premium serviced accommodation, has raised $1.8 million in seed funding, bringing its total capital raised to $2.15 million. The round was led by a prominent KSA-based family office and DLL, a German family office, with participation from strategic angel investors. The funding includes a mix of equity and debt and will support Seraya’s next phase of growth as it expands across Dubai’s booming short-term rental market.

Founded in October 2024, Seraya has been profitable from day one and operates with an average occupancy of over 92% and a perfect 5.0 guest rating. The company currently operates a growing portfolio of premium apartments in the most sought after addresses in Dubai including Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Marina, offering the consistency of a hotel with the warmth of a home.

Unlike traditional operators, Seraya secures long-term leases (5+ years) from owners, fully renovates and furnishes the space, and manages the entire guest experience. This vertically integrated model gives Seraya complete control over design, operations, and quality, enabling the brand to deliver a consistently high-end product across its portfolio.

Seraya is currently in hyper-scaling mode, adding one new apartment to its portfolio every week. The new funding will support the company’s growth to 50 units by the end of 2025, with upcoming launches in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Creek, select villa communities and more.

“We’re building something intentional,” said Pepijn Haima, Co-Founder of Seraya. “Seraya is designed for the modern traveler, people seeking calm, comfort, and care while on the move. Our model gives us total control, from the materials we use to the experience we deliver. That’s how we’ve scaled profitably, and how we’ll build a global brand for premium serviced accommodation.”

“Seraya has built a distinctive, high-margin model in one of the most competitive hospitality markets in the world,” said Jakob Langen, Managing Director at DLL. “Their ability to control the full value chain, from sourcing and design to operations, gives them a powerful advantage as they scale. We believe this approach positions Seraya to lead a new generation of hospitality brands.”

The company delivers guest-ready apartments in just 10 days from key handover; handling renovations, furnishing, and operations entirely in-house. Seraya also designs and manufactures its own bespoke furniture locally, further ensuring a unified aesthetic and the ability to scale with speed and consistency. Wellness is deeply embedded in Seraya’s brand DNA, from in-apartment saunas and hot tubs to water filtration systems, every detail is chosen to support restorative travel. This approach aligns with the company’s commitment to rejuvenative stays, a fast-growing segment within the $9 trillion global wellness industry.

“Guests should leave feeling better than when they came,” added Haima. “That’s the standard we build to.”

The MENA region’s short-term rental market is expanding rapidly, with Dubai alone growing from 20,000 units in 2024 to over 30,000 in 2025. As tourism, digital nomadism, and wellness-led travel reshape the industry, Seraya is positioning itself to lead the premium segment, offering a differentiated alternative to generic listings and legacy hotel chains.

“Dubai has been the perfect proving ground,” said Ibrahim Shami, Co-Founder at Seraya. “It’s one of the most competitive hospitality markets in the world, and we’ve shown we can build a brand that stands out. With the systems, design, and operating model we’ve developed, we see strong potential for regional expansion in the near future.”

With growing demand and a deeply integrated model, Seraya is building for a future where short-term stays are as thoughtfully crafted as the lives they fit into.

About Seraya

Seraya is a next-generation wellness hospitality brand offering design-led, fully serviced apartments for short-term stays. Launched in 2024, the company is redefining what premium short-term rentals can look like, combining hotel-grade consistency with residential warmth and intention. Every Seraya apartment is renovated, furnished, and managed in-house. Inspired by Japanese minimalism and Wabi-Sabi design, Seraya’s spaces reflect calm, quality, and care. Headquartered in Dubai, the company is scaling its portfolio across the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods, with a focus on sustainable, profitable growth.