Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, announces its participation at LEAP 2025, alongside its distributor, AlJammaz Technologies. The company will showcase its AI-powered cybersecurity solutions including advanced EDR, XDR, and ITDR solutions designed to deliver autonomous protection against evolving cyber threats.

SentinelOne’s solutions align with the Kingdom’s strategic priorities by offering proactive AI-driven protection for critical infrastructure, enterprises, and government entities. The company's Singularity platform, known for its real-time, AI-driven threat detection, response, and prevention, will be at the center of its presence at the exhibition. The platform enables enterprises to protect their endpoints, cloud environments, and identity layers, allowing them to innovate confidently amidst evolving cyber threats.

Speaking on their participation, Meriam ElOuazzani, Senior Regional Director, META at SentinelOne, said, "Cybersecurity remains central to progress with Saudi Vision 2030’s digital leadership and economic goals, and our solutions empower businesses to outpace evolving threats and fuel growth. By participating at LEAP, we aim to engage with key stakeholders in the tech ecosystem, explore new partnerships, and demonstrate how our solutions are reshaping workforce capabilities and the future of digital resilience."

SentinelOne’s AI strategy focuses on delivering autonomous, real-time protection by leveraging machine learning and behavioral AI. This ensures businesses can detect, mitigate, and remediate cyberattacks faster and more effectively than traditional solutions.

Senior executives from SentinelOne will be onsite at the AlJammaz Executive Lounge in Hall 1 to share insights on AI-driven security strategies and the future of autonomous cybersecurity. Visitors can also experience live demonstrations of the Singularity platform.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments - trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow. Learn more at sentinelone.com.