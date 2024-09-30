Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, announced that it was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the fourth consecutive year. The report comes as SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity Platform rapidly gains market share and customer traction in the endpoint security market and beyond.

“We believe being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for EPP for the fourth consecutive year reaffirms SentinelOne's commitment to innovation and excellence in endpoint protection, as well as the value we are delivering to customers and partners alike," said Ric Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SentinelOne. "As the threat landscape rapidly evolves, SentinelOne continues to set the standard in endpoint protection with AI-powered security purpose built to stop today’s most sophisticated attacks and tomorrow’s novel threats.”

SentinelOne and its AI-powered Singularity Platform have long been the choice of the world’s forward-leaning security teams and partners. The fastest-growing provider of endpoint security in the world, the company has continued to achieve growth at scale by protecting businesses, government agencies and service providers of all sizes with the most reliable, integrated, and advanced security solutions on the market. SentinelOne’s architectural and reputational advantage has proven even more critical as customers and partners alike look for leading security protection while ensuring business resiliency.

Recent momentum includes:

A new multiyear deal with Lenovo to bring SentinelOne’s AI-powered endpoint security to millions of Lenovo devices across the globe

Achieving FedRAMP High Authorization for SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform and Singularity Data Lake

The introduction of Singularity MDR and Singularity MDR + DFIR

Day 1 availability for macOS 15

Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Franz Hinner, Deepak Mishra, Satarupa Patnaik, Chris Silva, September 23, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—all trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.