With real-time protection, deep visibility, and end-to-end workload security from on-prem to cloud, SentinelOne secures every step of the cloud migration journey with AWS

Dubai, UAE - SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Workload Migration Program, a program that supports AWS Partner Network (APN) members with a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering on AWS, to drive and deliver workload migrations

By participating in the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program, SentinelOne will offer AWS customers accelerated secure cloud migrations support to help them rapidly migrate securely with modern, AI-powered CNAPP capabilities. With the new program, SentinelOne will use incremental funding, technical support, and go-to-market support from AWS to ensure customers benefit from reduced migration timelines and costs as they transition their software to the cloud. With SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity Cloud Security, they also gain real-time visibility and protection throughout the migration journey—whether moving from on-premises or another cloud environment—ensuring a secure and seamless transition to AWS.

“Through our participation in the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program, SentinelOne is helping customers accelerate secure cloud migrations with end-to-end protection and visibility,” said Ric Smith, President of Product, Technology, and Operations, SentinelOne. “Whether moving from on-prem or another cloud to AWS, organizations can count on us to deliver the security they need throughout their journey–realizing the performance, speed, agility, and cost benefits of the cloud.”

SentinelOne’s Singularity Cloud Security combines agentless and agent-based protection to provide deep visibility, continuous posture management, and real-time threat detection across cloud environments. Whether customers are migrating from on-premises or other cloud providers, SentinelOne empowers them to maintain end-to-end visibility and protection across current and future environments, making it an ideal solution for today’s hybrid operating models. Through close collaboration with channel, services, and technical partners, SentinelOne integrates seamlessly into broader migration project teams, helping customers move faster, reduce risk, and confidently embrace the speed and scale of the cloud.

