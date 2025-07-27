Dubai, UAE – Gulf Craft now offers a fully regulated crypto-payment solution for yacht and leisure craft purchases, service and refit works, reinforcing both the shipyard’s appetite for innovation and the UAE’s growing stature as a global hub for digital assets.

“By integrating ARP Pay, Gulf Craft not only meets evolving client preferences but also strengthens the UAE’s reputation for forward-looking manufacturing and financial innovation,” says Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman, Gulf Craft. “The UAE was built on maritime trade and early adoption of new ideas. Embracing regulated digital payments is a natural next step.”

Developed with Bahrain-licensed fintech provider ARP Pay, the service converts stablecoins such as USDT and USDC into AED or USD. A recent pilot allowed a part of a yacht purchase price to be settled in cryptocurrency, cutting transaction costs and improving client satisfaction among international buyers.

“Adding a crypto option future-proofs our customer experience,” notes Erwin Bamps, Group CEO, Gulf Craft. “We stay ahead of the curve by adopting technologies that shape tomorrow’s commerce and by tapping into the growing segment of crypto holders who prefer paying with digital assets. Whether a client is taking delivery of a Majesty or Nomad yacht or purchasing any boat or power catamaran across our Oryx or SilverCAT ranges, they can now transact through a channel that is fast, transparent and fully compliant.”

The launch aligns with UAE’s ambition to become the world’s most crypto-friendly country, supported by VARA regulations, free-zone exchanges and a 24/7 fintech talent pool. Gulf Craft’s new payment pathway will offer clients greater flexibility while further positioning the UAE at the forefront of maritime and financial innovation.

About Gulf Craft Group:

